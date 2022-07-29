Lavrov offered time to discuss a possible prisoner exchange for Britney Griner

During a trip to Uzbekistan on Friday, Mr. Lavrov said he learned of Mr. Blinken’s statement on television during a visit to Africa this week. He said that any telephone conversation between the two men must be conducted from his office and that Russia asked the American side to “clarify the issues they want to discuss.”

Mr. Lavrov said the prisoner exchange was discussed during a January meeting in Geneva between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and both leaders instructed their government bodies to continue discussing it. Mr. Lavrov said his ministry was not involved in this discussion, but he would listen to what Mr. Blinken had to say.

The US government is under increased pressure from relatives of US citizens to secure their release from Russian prisons.

Ms Griner, a WNBA star who played for the Russian team during the off-season, is facing trial in Russia and facing up to 10 years in prison on drug charges. The 31-year-old athlete was detained at a Moscow airport about a week before Russia invaded Ukraine, and customs officials found hash oil in her luggage.