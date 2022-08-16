New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Lori Valo DeBelle’s defense team said Tuesday they “just want a fair trial” to split the two conspiracy charges against Valo in an Idaho district courtroom.

The so-called “cult mom,” accused of murdering her children in 2019 and collecting Social Security benefits in her son’s name after their deaths, laughed in and out of a Fremont County courtroom as her attorneys argued for her conspiracy. Conspiracy to commit murder and theft.

“I have the state’s point that, ‘Hey, we can combine all these things into one conspiracy charge,’ and as long as they find one of these conspiracies, the conspiracy is complete,” attorney John Thomas said during Tuesday’s hearing. “… It’s just confusing. It doesn’t make much sense.”

Thomas added that he “didn’t think it was appropriate for the jury” to decide whether Valo Debell, 49, was guilty of both conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit burglary in the same case, and that both charges should be made. Be completely separated.

The attorney argued that Valo DeBelle’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Valo and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, were killed in September 2019 while collecting their Social Security benefits along with the alleged grand theft. 1 October 2019 and 22 January 2020.

Valo Debell and her husband, Chad Debell, were charged in late May 2021 with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand larceny by fraud, first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with Tylee’s death. , JJ and Chad Debell’s ex-wife, Tammy Debell, 49, officer announced at that time.

The pair are at the center of a muddled trial involving a strange apocalyptic religious belief that prosecutors claim is designed to justify the couple’s murder.

The children were missing for months — after police say the couple lied about the children’s whereabouts and then moved to Hawaii — before their bodies were buried on Chad Debell’s property in rural Idaho.

“A person’s life is on the line,” Thomas said Tuesday in reference to Valo Debelle’s possible life sentence. “Conspiracy to murder and grand larceny are two separate conspiracies.”

The state is seeking the death penalty in Valo Debelle’s case because of the “aggravating circumstances” that led to her alleged crimes. Valo Debel’s attorney is asking for a probable cause hearing to discuss the alleged “aggravating circumstances” as well as the conspiracy charges.

Meanwhile, the prosecution disagreed that the two conspiracy charges were confusing and unfair to the jury, adding that many cases have held that conspiracy is a crime that can have many different aspects.

“I don’t believe it’s fundamentally unfair. I think these are charges based on the evidence that was provided to the grand jury. They had no problem with it. They found it,” said attorney Rob Wood.

Wood argued that the conspiracies were cumulative: First, Valo DeBelle allegedly murdered Tilley and stole her Social Security number. She is also accused of murdering her son and stealing his social security funds.

“We believe they are connected and not completely separate,” Wood said. “We believe the jury will find … they agreed to commit these two crimes.”

After Tuesday’s hearing, Valo Debel left the courtroom without handcuffs, shackles or any other form of restraint. Instead of the judicial police, her lawyers escorted her out.

Judge Steven Boyce will issue a written ruling later Tuesday on Valo Debell’s defense team’s efforts to hold a probable cause hearing.

According to divorce documents filed by Charles Vallo before his death, Vallo DeBelle believed she was “a deity assigned to do the work of the 144,000 at the second coming of Christ in July 2020.”

Chad DeBelle has written several apocalyptic novels based on Mormon theology. Both belong to a group that promotes preparation for the end times of the Bible.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones and The Associated Press contributed to this report.