Laurentian University Lenders Vote on Plan That Will Allow School to Survive

Lawrence University’s creditors have voted in favor of an agreement plan that sets out a roadmap for Sudbury University, Ontario, to exit insolvency proceedings, allowing it to continue operating.

For a vote to pass on Wednesday, the plan required a majority of creditors to vote in favor, and they had to represent two-thirds of the value of Laurentian’s claims.

The Laurentian Faculty Association confirmed that 522 creditors voted in favor of the plan, representing 87.4% of eligible votes.

Creditors who voted in favor of the plan represented 68.9% of Laurentian’s total claims. At least 66.6% support was required to pass the plan.

This is breaking news. The previous version of the story is below.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

The future of Laurentian University hangs in the balance after today’s vote.

Creditors of the University of Sudbury, Ontario will vote on the settlement plan, one of the final steps in the bankruptcy proceedings that began in February 2021.

If the vote passes, creditors will receive cents on the dollar, and the university will begin a plan to pull itself out of the financial hole.

If unsuccessful, Laurentian said the company would close its doors and liquidate all assets, including buildings on campus.

“In the event of a liquidation, students will be required to transfer to other universities and all faculty and staff will be laid off, with the exception of a small team retained for a period of time to assist students with the transition, including providing transcripts upon request, as well as assisting with asset maintenance.” Laurentian said in FAQ from the site dedicated to his insolvency case.

The university also said that in the event of liquidation, it would terminate its staff and faculty pension plan, and this would “include a reduction in retirement benefits for many current and future retirees due to funding gaps.”

What is a placement plan?

The settlement plan means Laurentian is nearing the final chapter of its insolvency proceedings under the Companies Creditor Agreements Act (CCAA). It sets out the terms between Laurentian and its creditors and describes the steps that will need to be taken to recover from the insolvency proceeding.

Fabrice Colin, president of the Laurent University Teachers’ Association, said lenders could expect to receive between 14 and 24 percent of the money owed to them under the terms of the plan.

BUT court document filed in February 2021, when Laurentian filed for insolvency, which under the CCAA allowed it to operate while it dealt with its financial problems, listed more than 500 creditors.

They ranged from large banks such as RBC, which was owed more than $71 million, to local construction companies, government agencies, and laid-off employees and teachers.

To pass a vote today (Wednesday) would require the support of 51 percent of creditors, representing two-thirds of the money owed.

Colin said he was “cautiously optimistic” that creditors would vote in favor of the plan. The Teachers’ Association recommended that its members vote yes.

“If the plan is rejected, there is absolutely no guarantee that, for example, we will have a stronger negotiating position or that the province will support a second round of negotiations,” he said.

“And again, in addition, there is a risk that the university may simply be closed.”

If creditors vote to approve the plan, Laurentian will submit it for court approval on October 5. As soon as the court approves it, the plan can be implemented.

Despite a tumultuous year, Laurentian continues to offer remaining programs. In August, the university said the number of confirmed students heading for the fall semester had increased by 25% compared to last year.

Tom Fenske, president of the Laurentian Staff Union, said he hoped the vote would go through. (Eric White/CBC)

Updated plan

Late last week, the Laurentian administration filed an amended plan that would cut the payout period for plaintiffs from four to three years.

This is due to the fact that the province and Lavrentian came to an agreement to purchase the university’s assets in a shorter time frame.

In May, the province said it would buy Laurentian’s property for up to $53.5 million. Although he didn’t say what kind of property he would buy, the money would go to the university’s lenders.

The staff union has recommended that members eligible to vote today vote in favor of the arrangement plan.

“I think I would be lying to you if I said I wasn’t worried,” Fenske said.

“The risk of not voting is too great and we just don’t see any evidence that more money will be invested.”

But some fired educators think they can get a better plan if they vote against the current proposal.

Eduardo Gagliano-Riveros was a Laurentian professor of physics but lost his job in April 2021 when the university cut 69 programs and laid off nearly 200 staff and faculty.

In April 2021, Laurentian University closed 69 programs and laid off almost 200 staff and faculty. (Eric White/CBC)

He now works at McMaster University in Hamilton and represents some of the 111 former Lawrence faculty members who lost their jobs last April.

“We remain in favor of no vote so that the administration and the province return to the drawing board and come up with a fairer and more equitable settlement plan that we, as creditors, could support,” Galliano. Riveros said.

Galliano-Riveros said he and some of his former colleagues do not believe Laurentian will close unless the deal plan is approved.

“Statistically and historically speaking, there were usually a number of amendments for the plans to be passed and get a positive vote,” he said.

But Laurentian argued that there would be no second chance.

“If Laurentian is unable to obtain the necessary support from its affected creditors for the plan, it will be unable to settle and repay its substantial debts. As a result, the university is expected to cease operations and begin a liquidation process that will include the sale of all assets, including all buildings and real estate,” the university’s FAQ says.

Galliano-Riveros said that in the end it may not matter to himself and other teachers who have lost their jobs.

“Now we do not care about the interests of the university. We are no longer affiliated with the university,” he said.

“They kicked us out in a 15 minute Zoom meeting. We care about our interests and the interests of all creditors.”