Laura LinneyThe star of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Ozark” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Lynnie is overjoyed to receive the star and appreciates that her son and her family will be able to visit the star and leave a lasting legacy for her family to look back on.

“It hits you in so many different ways,” Linney explained to Fox News Digital. “There’s the emotional thrill of realizing that you’re a part of this history among people you’ve admired all your life, that your name is there, that it’s going to be around for a while, that my son and my family can do it. Come see it. It’s very, very exciting.”

While she’s in shock over her accomplishment now, Linney admits she thinks “as time goes on, it will sink in a little more.”

‘Ozark’ has been renewed for a fourth and final season on Netflix

When asked about her time on “Ozark,” Linney had nothing but positive things to say about her cast and the overall experience of filming the show.

“I was very lucky, I landed in one of the greatest situations of all time,” Linney said. “I mean ‘Ozark’ was a joy from start to finish. Chris Mundy was our show runner and all our actors and Jason Bateman, it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I was so lucky to be there.”

“Ozark“Following the Byrd family’s journey, forced out of their hometown of Chicago, the family’s patriarch, Marty Byrd, ran into trouble with a money-laundering cartel. They moved to the Ozarks region of the US and began money laundering operations there.

While Linnie’s character, Wendy Byrd, is a passive bystander to her husband’s money laundering schemes while living in Chicago, she once became very involved in the Ozarks, even leading on a few occasions and starting her own programs.

The final season of “Ozark” was released on Netflix in 2022 and she was nominated for an Emmy in the lead actress category for her work in that season. Linney was also nominated in 2020 for the same role.

This season is very special for Lynne as it is her first time directing an episode of the show and it is also her directorial debut. Her co-star Jason Bateman Directed episodes on a few occasions and encouraged her to try this season.

“It’s something people have been encouraging me to do for a long time,” she said. “I’m an actress; I love what I do and don’t want to walk away from it,” she said backstage. “Jason said to me, ‘You’ve been on sets for decades; you know everything you need to know’.”

Previously, Linney was nominated for an Academy Award three times, winning four Emmy Awards With a total of eight nominations, it won two Golden Globes with a total of seven nominations, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and was nominated for five Tony Awards.