Fox News host Laura Ingraham touted the Biden administration’s expansion of the categories of people protected under Title IX, which now requires transgender women to have full access to women’s restrooms and locker rooms. Ingraham Cone .”

Laura Ingraham: They exited as inflation continued to blow household budgets and weaken America Rachel Levine from HHS To promote dangerous hormone blockers and life-changing trans surgeries on minors. This is sick. Adults prey on us Children In the name of providing health care, claiming that anyone who criticizes their tactics and their goals is bigoted or intolerant.

Biden’s titular Ninth Rule could mean your daughter’s college roommate is a man

And the twisted forces that back them up? Yes, they are being well funded and are blowing up all over America.

…

Across the country in Washington state, we found perhaps the craziest story of the week: An 80-year-old grandmother was banned from her YMCA after a biological man undressed little girls in the women’s locker room.

Port Townsend, Washington, police said Mrs. Zaman “had an emotional response to having a strange man in the bathroom and helping a young girl get out of her bathing suit.” Well, I hope the response to that is emotional. For liberals – by the way – want to respect women’s feelings like Mrs. Zaman’s. I think only a certain type of women – certain liberal women, get respect.

