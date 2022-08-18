New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

In the Wyoming GOP congressional primary, Rep. Laura Ingraham mocks the liberal media’s response to Liz Cheney’s defeat and how they make one outlandish claim after another with Democrats on “The Ingraham Angle.”

Laura Ingraham: Just for a few moments, I think you should stop and think about what the elites and their media want you to believe as they make one outlandish claim after another, such as who is in power. She lost the primary 37 points is actually the winner.

Laura Ingraham: Everything the left hand touches destroys

And of course, like all their other claims, this is wrong. In fact the opposite is true because we are the real defenders of democracy and they are its enemies. The populist movement has continued since the rise of the Tea Party in 2009. We have never had the support of the media or big business, Hollywood, Silicon Valley. We face tremendous opposition from the permanent bureaucracy, which is the employees of the federal government.

So our power comes entirely from our ability to convince voters to support our ideas. In other words, no movement depends more on democracy and fights for it more than ours. In 2016, it was the people who voted for Donald Trump, and it was the voters who defeated him. Liz Cheney last night Well, we believe in people and everything we do is designed to empower them. But to Cheney and her enthusiastic segment, the voters, they’re just useful idiots.

