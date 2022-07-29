New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Laura Ingraham declared that President Biden “just knows how to lose” as his administration deflected blame for the recession in Thursday’s opening monologue on “The Ingraham Angle.”

Politico declares Biden ‘back in the game’ as US enters recession

Ingraham: Biden and Democrats Here, the US is kept eight balls behind. This is an emergency that requires a radical change in leadership in Congress—and then, of course, in the White House. If you want this country to be strong again – … our families, to prosper again, to make your roads safe again – we have to get rid of these people. And that means taking back the Senate. Every seat is critical. So voting for Raphael Warnock in Georgia is a no vote. A vote for John Fetterman in Pennsylvania is a vote for higher energy prices. A vote for Tim Ryan in Ohio is a vote for higher food prices. A vote for Mark Kelly in Arizona is a vote to send more American jobs overseas. None of them – none of them – are mediocre. They are in lockstep with Biden and Schumer — all current or future enablers of this unfolding American tragedy. So they may try to redefine the decline as the success they want. But it won’t work. Americans like to win a lot. And today it became clearer than ever Only Biden knows how to lose

Check out her full comments below: