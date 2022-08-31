New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Laundry rooms in residential homes seem to have come a long way in the last century.

According to the Associated Press (AP), washer-dryer technology and current interior design trends are prompting families to think outside the box when it comes to laundry room placement.

Kitchens and basements may be the go-to places for laundry rooms, but the quiet and compact machines are allowing people to place washers and dryers in other parts of their homes, where plumbing and electrical hookups are located, the nonprofit news agency reported.

The AP notes four home design trends that apply to laundry rooms across the country.

Save space

In smaller homes or apartments, standing washer-dryer units are gaining popularity.

“Stacked machines save space,” California-based interior designer Jean Chung told the AP.

According to Chung, standing washer-dryers can be hidden in closets or bathrooms.

Chung notes that families who stick to side-by-side washer-dryers in rooms like kitchens have been able to mask appliances “under the countertops to use every inch.”

Decorating the place

Not everyone likes to hide their laundry room.

Abby Gruman of Abby Lee Designs in New York City told the AP that people are taking time to decorate the space around their washer-dryers.

“[Laundry rooms are] Another area to design and decorate,” she said.

Gruman notes that people are “taking risks with bright, fun wallpaper.”

Meanwhile, Florida-based interior designer Maritza Capiro says home renovators can dress up a laundry room with wall tiles, faux stone, bold patterns and nature prints.

Outside the kitchens and basement

According to the AP, people who choose to skip the kitchen or basement for their laundry room are choosing other areas on the first or second floor or inside the garage.

Grumman told the AP that he is seeing laundry rooms on the same level as the master bedroom in newly built homes.

She said she’s also noticed people doubling up on standing washer-dryer units.

People want two instead of one,’ she said.

Capiro, on the other hand, said he sees clients putting washers and dryers on the first and second floors.

Typically, she is seen keeping a washing machine and another washer-dryer near the bedroom. Near the kitchen. According to Capiro, most of these kitchens have a utility sink.

Multipurpose storage rooms

Families are choosing to use their laundry rooms as much as possible.

Los Angeles-based interior designer Jessica Nicastro told the AP that laundry rooms are “often” used as “linen and utility closets.”

In her work, she has included ironing boards, drying racks, storage cabinets, counters and even pet baths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.