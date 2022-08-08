New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Laundry family attorney Steve Bertolino wished the Petito-Schmidt family “the best of luck” Monday in their wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department but also said he doesn’t believe the officers involved did anything wrong.

After Moab police responded to a domestic violence call accusing 23-year-old Brian Landry of slapping and beating his ex-fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, in public outside a grocery store on the city’s Main Street, Petito’s parents announced they intend to file charges. A wrongful death lawsuit in which officers are guilty of failing to recognize that their daughter was a victim of domestic violence and mishandled the call.

Officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Robbins separated the couple for the night, leaving Petito with their converted camper van and leaving the laundry at a local motel — despite admitting on bodycam video that Utah law requires them to be arrested on domestic violence charges.

Bertolino said he was speaking on behalf of himself, not Chris or Roberta Landry.

“The Moab police, in my opinion, did not contribute in any way to the death of Gabby Petito,” a New York-based attorney who represented Brian Landry before his death told Fox News Digital. “My understanding of the Moab incident is that Gaby was the aggressor and admitted to killing Brian first.”

Attorneys for Petito’s parents announced Monday a notice of claim for a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department and several employees directly and indirectly involved in the call.

“The Moab police report indicated that they could have arrested Gaby but chose not to separate Brian and Gaby,” Bertolino said. “Brian flew home to Florida from Salt Lake City a full five days after the Moab incident. Gabby was in Salt Lake City communicating with her family and others while Brian was in Florida, awaiting Brian’s return.”

Laundry went home to Florida for a week, then returned to Utah, where he and Petito continued their cross-country van-life road trip — but not for long. In late August, Petito was beaten and strangled to death at a campsite north of Jackson, Wyoming, according to Petito’s parents and FBI attorneys.

“The days and events from the Moab incident to the date of Gaby’s death appear to be far from the reasonable actions of the officers at the scene,” Bertolino said. “I don’t see any legal liability but maybe the city of Moab will settle this case. So good luck to the Petito family in getting their damages from another source.”

An outside investigation into the Aug. 12 domestic violence incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Landry in Moab, Utah, found “inadvertent errors” — and the department issued several recommendations on how to proceed.

Moab has not provided Fox News Digital with any documentation, comment or confirmation that it followed any of these recommendations. A city spokeswoman declined to comment Monday, citing pending litigation policy.

The family alleges that Moab officers Eric Pratt and Danielle Robbins failed to properly handle a 911 call in which a witness claimed he saw Brian Laundry hitting Petito and trying to steal her phone and drive away without her in the middle of Moab. Court documents also show former Moab Police Chief Brett Edge and former Assistant Chief Braydon Palmer inadequately prepared and trained their officers.

“We believe these officers were negligent and their negligence contributed to Gabby’s death,” Brian Stewart, the attorney for the Petito-Schmidt family, told reporters Monday, later adding: “They didn’t understand the law and didn’t apply the law. Appropriately in Gabby’s situation.”

Bertolino has long maintained that he does not believe Moab officials were wrong.

After the independent investigator’s report on the incident was released on January 12, he told Fox News Digital that he believed the officers “did the best they could” and “did the right thing.”

“To label every disagreement between couples as an incident of domestic violence is to criminalize human emotions and reactions that should be dealt with outside the criminal code,” he said. “I think the officers did the right thing by separating the two young men.”

