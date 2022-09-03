New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The owner of a Northern California laundromat that has been in his family for 35 years said thieves ransacked the business this week, calling for more police to deal with an increase in crime linked to a movement to defund law enforcement agencies.

Surveillance video shows the suspects breaking into the Woody’s Laundromat and Cafe in Oakland early Wednesday morning. Robert Ma, one of the owners, told Fox News that doors were kicked down, windows were broken and some cash was stolen from the register.

“We’re not rich people who pay in America,” he told Fox News. “We work hard.”

Ma said business owners in the area, including his, have dealt with robberies and petty thefts over the years. It was only a matter of time before his business was targeted again, Ma said.

He said local police agencies need financial support to better serve their communities, especially because of the increase in crimes against people of Asian descent.

“I don’t support any violence, unnecessary brutality by the police, but they need to do their job, but then there aren’t enough police,” Ma told Fox News. “As soon as the defunding (discussion) starts, you can see a direct correlation. You have crime going up exponentially.”

Earlier this year, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff pushed for more investment in the root causes of crime but stopped short of calling for defunding the city’s police department. In 2021, the city experienced its deadliest year since 2006 with 133 homicides and shootings at levels not seen in several years.

In July 2021, city leaders voted to maintain police spending.

Ma also expressed concern about attacks on Asian residents, a nationwide trend that began during the pandemic.

“We need police to protect citizens,” he said. “The crime against the Chinese community, the Vietnamese community, it’s horrible.”

Fox News has reached out to the Oakland Police Department.