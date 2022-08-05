Latinos, Asians, ‘Southern Blacks’ Who Vote GOP Are Increasing White Supremacy: MSNBC Guest

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

During the latest episode of MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t just blaming white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued that Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters are also.

“Last Word” guest host Jeralina Maxwell spoke with Greer and DNC consultant Kurt Bardella, who provided a lengthy segment on the alleged racism of Republicans, especially those who support Trump.

During his commentary, Bardella exposed the usual left-wing bias of the MAGA crowd that seeks to devalue minorities. “When they say let’s make America great again, what they mean is to take us back to a place where people who look like you and me are devalued, where people are not seen as equals,” he said.

The DNC adviser added, MAGA supporters want a world “where women don’t have equal rights, where people of color are less than their white counterparts. That’s what they mean going back. They don’t even try to hide it. .”

Silence on MSNBC guest Eli Mystle’s long history of racially charged rhetoric

“We cannot divorce them,” Bardella asserted [the GOP] Now from white nationalists, racist elements that are overriding them.” Later in the segment, he claimed the GOP was passing voter suppression laws to keep those non-white groups out of the ballot box.

Greer agreed with Bardella, saying that Donald Trump “excavated elements that have always been in this country. Don’t forget, I mean we’re built on white supremacy and anti-black racism, capitalism and patriarchy.”

Although she goes much further than Berdella, arguing that now some minority groups themselves are pushing back against white supremacy.

“We’ve also realized that, you know, you don’t need white people for white supremacy anymore, you don’t need, you know, just men to have patriarchy. We see that women support that very well – Paging Amy Coney Barrett and her friends,” Greer said, before explaining how various minority groups are being dragged into the ranks of white supremacy.

“What the Republicans are doing is not only disenfranchising people of color and marginalized groups across the country, but they’re really using their white supremacist rhetoric and alienating certain Latino, Asian and black populations across the country,” she explained.

Lauren Boebert: The only way Republicans lose in November is if they start acting like Democrats

“We’re seeing, you know, Latinos in Arizona and Texas, Asians in New York, blacks in the South voting, you know, in pockets but especially in Republican elections,” Greer added, adding that these are minorities. “By buying into this isolationist rhetoric, they’re buying into this nationalist rhetoric.”

She concluded that the incident was “the most dangerous part of the Republican Party right now.”

Greer appeared concerned about the Republican Party’s recent inroads with minority voters, particularly the party’s inroads with the Latino community.