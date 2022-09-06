New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

America is made of stars — “and we Hispanics are among them,” Claudia Romo Edelman told Fox News Digital in a recent telephone interview.

A humanitarian leader of Hispanic heritage Romo Edelman, who lived and worked in Europe for 25 years before moving to the United States with his children eight years ago, is determined to set the record straight about Americans of Latino background and showcase their contributions to the US.

Born in Mexico City, Mexico and founded the We Are All Human (WAAH) Foundation, Romo Edelman is based in New York City today. According to the organization’s website, the group aims to “reveal, elevate and celebrate the best in humanity.”

“We’re all human and celebrate our differences. It’s not because of them, we’re stronger.”

Romo Edelman is also being screened under the Hispanic Star banner A new book series September 2022 This month is for young readers. Coinciding with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 15 (through Oct. 15), this book series focuses on the contributions and accomplishments of Americans of Hispanic heritage.

“What’s good for Hispanics is good for America,” she told Fox News Digital.

She is also working to engage the consumer market and everyday people across the country to build “a sense of unity and pride as a community.”

“Imagine, Latinos in Miami, Latinos in Minnesota — everywhere — being able to support each other, advise each other, buy from each other and help them maintain their own mobility,” she said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Romo Edelman and her teams organized 30 Hispanic hubs across the country that brought in food donations from multiple organizations — 25 participants. The groups then hand out that food to people in the community during difficult times.

“It gives us hope that we can really understand the contribution that Latinos have made in this country, the people that give to America — the growth and development of this whole community.”

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” she said.

“Those donations were provided by Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Goya Foods,” she said, “collected at various centers around the country and distributed to 1.5 million Latinos over a six-month period.”

She said more than 10,000 volunteers helped with this person-to-person effort.

“It gives us hope that we can really see the growth and development of this whole community across America — about the contributions that Latinos have made in this country, about the people who give to America.”

In addition to her humanitarian and marketing work, Romo Edelman today focuses on the Hispanic Star book series.

Published by Roaring Brook Press, part of the Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, the series opens a window into the life stories of a range of Americans who have contributed to our country in many fields, including philanthropy, sports, the arts and more.

One of the first books was about Puerto Rico-born standout baseball player Roberto Clemente. He wasn’t just a star baseball player. The youngest of seven children, he gave back to others as he grew older in a way that most people in his lifetime did not recognize or appreciate.

Clemente played 18 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he also helped others in need. This year marks 50 years since his untimely death.

On December 31, 1972, Clemente died along with four others when the plane he had chartered to bring relief supplies to earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico. He is only 38 years old.

Before that he had his 3,000th hit. “He could run like a deer and throw beautifully, yet he died trying to help other people,” noted Romo Edelman’s husband, Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman, the largest global communications firm.

Celia Cruz, an outstanding singer and performer born in Havana, Cuba, is also highlighted in the book series. Known as the “Queen of Salsa,” Cruz has entertained millions.

Romo Edelman said she was “pretty incredible.”

After arriving in the US in November 1961, Cruz became one of the few women to make it big in the world of salsa music. Author Maya Angelou, in the foreword to Cruz’s 2004 autobiography, described Cruz as one of those people who belonged to “all people, everywhere, all the time.”

Cruz has recorded more than 80 albums and songs, earned 23 gold records and won five Grammy Awards. She also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and received America’s National Medal of the Arts from President Bill Clinton.

Romo Edelman’s middle grade Hispanic Star book series begins with “Hispanic Star: Celia Cruz” by William Alexander and illustrated by Alexandra Beguez (through September 6, 2022) and “Hispanic Star: Roberto Clemente, presented with Sara” by Manuel Gutierrez (Also ends on September 6, 2022).

“Every Latino child [will] Access their heroes.”

Both books are published in both English and Spanish.

Romo Edelman said, “I want the Hispanic Star Series to be an inspiration and a source of pride for the next generation — and I want Hispanics to be recognized for the incredible contributions they make to this country,” she added.

Six initial books comprise the series.

“By the end of next year, there will be a boxed set — a collection of books to give away as gifts to children, schools, libraries — ideally allowing every Latino child access to their heroes,” Romo Edelman said.

Anyone can learn more about her organization and new book series hispanicstar.org.

As the nation soon pauses to remember all those lost on 9/11, New York City’s 9/11 Memorial & Museum – for the first time in 21 years – will honor the fallen on September 8, 2022. Hispanics killed in the World Trade Center terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

“Nine percent of those who died in the towers were Latinos,” notes Richard Edelman, including bankers, chefs and all sorts of workers.

“In the aftermath, they were among those who helped. They served as first responders” — and did so much, along with many fellow Americans, he said.