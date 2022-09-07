New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Three Hispanic Republican women running for Congress in South Texas are entering the final week of a strong swing in the Democratic Party leading up to November’s midterm elections, and the left has taken advantage of the Latino community.

During a recent trip to the southern border of the US just outside of McAllen, Texas, Rep., who is running for re-election in the state’s 34th Congressional District. Mayra Flores, as well as Republican candidates Casey Garcia, from the 28th Congressional District, and Monica de la Cruz, from the 15th Congressional District, spoke to Fox News Digital about how far they think Democrats have left Hispanics behind.

“Democrats try to push their message on Hispanics. They don’t see what our values ​​are, they don’t talk about our values, they keep forcing it down our throats. It’s a consciousness-raising and a message that only dawns on Border Patrol agents and their families,” De La Cruz said.

“I believe that Hispanics are finally having an awakening where they see that the Democrat Party has just moved to the left and no longer represents their values ​​of faith, family and the American dream,” she added.

Washington GOP Senate Nominee Tiffany Smiley Confronts Fentanyl Crisis at the Border: ‘It’s Killing Our Kids’

De la Cruz accused President Biden’s administration of not caring about communities along the southern border, most of which are Hispanic, as it insists there is no ongoing migrant crisis despite the large, overwhelming number of people crossing into the United States from Mexico. month

Earlier in the day, de la Cruz toured a section of the border wall with Garcia, Flores and five other Republican women who were brought together by the conservative women’s advocacy group Winning for Women. Also the national security advocacy organization POLARIS National Security.

While there, Garcia joined de la Cruz in arguing that Democrats had “failed” the people of South Texas with their border policies and that the party’s values ​​did not align with Hispanic voters.

“The Republican Party is the party of opportunity, and the reason I’m running for Congress is to defend faith, family, and freedom. We’re pro-God, we’re pro-family, we’re pro-country. Democrats have. The Hispanic community left. That’s why we’re going to give more Republicans this November. Democrats are going to vote,” she told Fox News Digital.

“Democrats have failed the American people in South Texas. They have taken the Hispanic vote for granted,” she added.

Democrats are losing support from Hispanic voters in Nevada races, new polls show

Local officials were shocked by the horror stories Garcia shared with her about the treatment of migrants by Mexican cartel members, as well as how local communities are terrorized in some areas, even on the U.S. side of the border, their free state.

Flores echoed Garcia’s disdain for the horrors inflicted on migrants trying to make the perilous journey through cartel-controlled areas, including rape, murder and exploitation, and called for reform of the US immigration system that would make it easier for people to become citizens legally. .

She similarly blasted the Biden administration’s border policies for how they affect Hispanics and all Americans, predicting that Democrats’ approach to Hispanic voters will defeat the party in November.

“First of all, [Hispanics] Sick and tired of being taken for granted,” said Flores, who flipped a heavily Democratic district to Republicans after winning a special election in June.

“The other thing is, we’re about faith, family and hard work. That’s who we are. Our values ​​align with the Republican Party, and now we’re investing. We showed it. That’s why we won this special election, because we cared and we took anybody for granted. No. And that’s why we’re going to win in November,” she said of her own congressional race.

“Due to our hard work and dedication, we will be taking back the House in November as well,” she added.

The swing of Hispanic voters from the Democrats to the Republicans could be decisive for the three candidate races this November, as well as prove what analysts expect to be a Republican majority after the midterms.

A win for all three could signal a rejection of the Biden administration’s open border policies by traditional Democratic voters.