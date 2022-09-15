Latin American legends helped pave the way to Hollywood, but the road is still bumpy

Enlarge this image switch title Mike Gallegos for NPR

Latinos have been a part of Hollywood since the days of silent films. But they are still under-represented in front of and behind the cameras. USC initiative to include Annenberg as well as UCLA’s Latest Hollywood Diversity Report show that Hispanic actors receive only 7% of the main roles in films.

In the early days of cinema, and to this day, English-speaking actors played the so-called Spanish roles, sometimes with brown faces. University of Southern California professor Laura Isabelle Serna says Latinos were often used as extras in the background when wrestling horses for Western paintings. Luis Reyes, author of a new book called Viva Hollywoodsays the Latino actors who got the speaking roles were typical in formulaic roles.

“You know, stereotypes: “Oh, are you Hispanic? banditReyes says. There was a guy who played bandido so often that he had his own costume. It was about making money. “I have black hair, I look dark. You wanted me to be a cantina girl? No problem.'”



Hollywood stars Ramon Novarro and his second cousin Dolores del Rio began their careers in silent films and were positioned as “Latin lovers”. Both came from influential aristocratic families in Mexico. The Navarro family moved to Los Angeles to escape the Mexican Revolution in 1913. He went from being an extra to starring in a 1925 silent film. Ben-Hur: A Tale of Christ. Among his hits is the 1931 film Sun with Greta Garbo.

Dolores del Rio was also recruited in Hollywood to become a sex symbol. Her famous friends Charlie Chaplin, Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich considered her the most beautiful woman in Hollywood. Del Rio has appeared in silent films such as high steppers, friends first as well as Ramona. When the talking pictures took over, she was also successful, proving she could sing.



“She was considered an exotic woman,” says Cynthia Prida Bravo, cultural consul at the Consulate General of Mexico. “She played a European, very sophisticated woman, and she played an indigenous woman. She was so sure of herself. That’s why we’re still honoring her almost a hundred years later.”

Serna also explains del Rio’s appeal in Hollywood. “She has an exotic look, but she’s not particularly gloomy. I think it works for studios, as it does today. She is portrayed as very “acceptable”. And she was very insistent that she did not want to play roles that she considered stereotypical.



There were other trails that were used then, and still are. For comedic effect, there was a “hot-tempered, garrulous, piquant wild cat” Hispanic woman. Actress Lupe Vélez, known as Lupe “Tabasco” Vélez, has appeared in at least eight films. Mexican Spitfire movies from the 30s and 40s.

Then there were the sultry femme fatales who weren’t listed as Hispanics. Rita Hayworth, born Margarita Carmen Cansino, whose father was from Spain, and Raquel Welch, born Joe Raquel Tejada, whose father was Bolivian.

“At that time, everyone was changing names,” says Reyes. He adds that the studios may have had English-language names to appeal to white audiences, but that didn’t mean the actors were ashamed of their heritage. And some, like del Rio, went back to their roots. In the 1940s, she helped launch the golden age of Mexican cinema. Among her most famous films were Maria Candelariathe first Mexican film shown at the Cannes International Film Festival, and Abandonedfor which she received Ariel, the Mexican equivalent of an Oscar.

But in Hollywood, it took years for the Oscars to come into their own. first Oscar for a Latin American actor. Puerto Rican José Ferrer won it for his role as an adventurer, swordsman and poet in the 1950 film. Cyrano de Bergerac. Two years later, Mexican-American actor Anthony Quinn received his first Oscar for Long live Zapata!

Actor Edward James Olmos credits Academy Award winners Ferrer and Quinn for paving the way for future generations to take on serious, non-Hispanic roles.

I am a Latin American actor and proud of it. … My intention was to tell stories about me and my culture.

However, like his predecessors, Olmos says he was often given cliche roles, but he says that didn’t mean he played them “stereotypically”.

He says the head of casting at MGM asked him to change his name. And so he did, from Eddie Olmos to Edward James Olmos.

“I’m a Latin American actor and I’m proud of it,” says Olmos. “I have said no to more things than I have said yes. I wanted to tell stories about me and my culture.”



The East Los Angeles-born actor has starred in some of Chicano’s most iconic films, including Zoot suit, Ballad of Gregorio Cortes, Stop and deliver as well as Selena. In 1997 he helped found Los Angeles International Latin American Film Festival to showcase the work of the creators of Latino and Latinx. He also helped launch a youth film project for children in fourth grade through college.

Prior to that, in 1962, Rita Moreno became the first Latin American actress to win an Oscar for her role as Anita in the 1961 film. West Side Story.

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in New York City, Moreno played many roles in Hollywood that she referred to as “Conchita Lolita”, Latin American roles or general ethnic ones.

“I’ve never been able to play a part without some kind of accent,” she told NPR in 2011, adding that even for a Nuyorikan musical West Side Story I had some problems. “We all had to wear the same color makeup, very, very dark. And I remember angrily asking the make-up artist why makeup can’t match our different skin tones, because Hispanics are very different – some of us are very fair.”

Moreno says it took years to land another good role after her Oscar. But she persevered, speaking on television and on stage. And now, at 90, Rita Moreno continues to act in Hollywood. She was last year West Side Story remakewhere newcomer Ariana DeBose played Anita.

DeBose made history at this year’s Academy Awards where she received her Oscar.

“You see a strange, openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latino who has found her strength in life through art, and I believe we’re here to celebrate that,” DeBose said onstage.



Actor John Leguizamo was also on stage at the Oscars this year. all-latin performance from the musical animated film by Lin-Manuel Miranda the charm.

“All those beautiful Latin American faces, we have a great show todaypeople,” he said, before reminding the audience of the legend that the Oscar statuette was modeled after Emilio “El Indio” Fernandez in 1928.

For years, Leguizamo has complained about Hollywood’s limited options for Latino actors and stories. He recently shared his outrage on social media when the producers chose white actor James Franco to play Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

“I grew up in an era where Latinos couldn’t play Latinos in movies, when Charlton Heston played Mexican and Pacino played Cuban and Puerto Rican,” Leguizamo wrote on Instagram. “They told you to change your name. Stay out of the sun that only white Hispanics or white Hispanics will get jobs. I’ve been told so many times that there can’t be two Latinos in a movie, otherwise people think it’s a Latino movie, you know what, whatever. So no, not to appropriate our stories? No, it doesn’t exist anymore. It’s finished”.

This story is part of our five-episode Latinos in Hollywood series, which pays homage to some of the film industry’s legends and pioneers and explores how some Latino actors, composers, and directors get or create more opportunities.