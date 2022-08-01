New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As the 5-foot-9 linebacker memorably pointed out — “a computer to measure the heart” — perhaps the last Sam Mills blue-chip college recruit and high NFL draft pick ever invented.

Mills played Division III college football and went undrafted. It makes his rise to stardom with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers — and his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio — all the more remarkable.

Nicknamed Field Mouse, the player had a will to “keep hitting,” as he famously put it. Whether it’s undersized football prospects or cancer patients, it’s made him an inspiration to people facing long odds in many aspects of life.

Jim Mora, who coached Mills in the USFL with Philadelphia and the Baltimore Stars, then with the Saints, said, “I talk about him, and I always will, because that guy is special.” “I loved the man.”

Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan hangs up his cleats after 11 seasons in NFL

Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert marveled at how the younger Mills publicly resembled an NFL player. Not only was Mills a bit shorter than the average man on the street, but he wore prescription glasses and was polite and approachable.

“He was on the straight and narrow, a great guy, just down to earth,” Hebert said, noting that Mills also conducted a Bible study with the Saints. “He’s not just a leader like the X’s and O’s, he’s a spiritual leader. … Sam is as tough as he gets on the field and is a consummate gentleman.”

Hebert marveled at Mills’ ability to completely win over the fan bases of two longtime divisional rivals.

“You know, I go to the same division from the Saints to the Falcons and I’m a mercenary,” Hebert said. Sam was a hero to both New Orleans and Carolina.

Mills was part of New Orleans’ vaunted “Dome Patrol,” which included fellow Hall of Famer Ricky Jackson, as well as Vaughan Johnson and Pat Swilling, and is widely regarded as one of the best four-linebacker units in NFL history.

Mora said Saints players who looked down on Mills in defensive huddles “all looked up to him.” “Maybe he thought he was an overachiever. He wasn’t. He was that good.”

Outside the Panthers’ home stadium is a statue of Mills wearing his No. 51 jersey. Mills spent the last three of his 12 NFL seasons in Carolina. In 1996, his second with the Panthers, he was named an All-Pro. He also went on to coach with Carolina and was an assistant before the 2003 season when he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Odell Beckham teased JR’s next destination

Mills continued to coach during his treatment and gave his “keep pounding” speech during the club’s Super Bowl match against New England later that season.

“When I found out I had cancer, there were two things I could do: quit or keep hitting,” Mills said then. “I’m a fighter. I keep hitting. You’re fighters too. Hit!”

The quarterback on that Panthers team was Louisiana native Jake Delhomme, who grew up watching Mills call the Saints’ pre-snap defensive signals, fearlessly shed blocks from offensive linemen who dwarfed him and plant ball carriers behind them.

“I’ve always respected Sam Mills,” Delhomme said. “I was that little kid: ‘Man, that’s an undersized guy. That’s the guy who made it. That’s a field mouse’.”

“You felt that emotion,” Delhomme recalled, during the speech. “Oh my god, now let’s put on the uniform. Let’s play now!”

But Mills’ most poignant memory of Delhomme came earlier that season, days after a loss to Dallas. Delhomme remembers feeling sore, sluggish and unusually distraught as he walked to practice. Then Mills jogged over, patted Delhomme on the back, and said, “Let’s get better.”

Delhomme cites that moment as an awakening in which he told himself: “You have to grow up and try to be one-tenth of this person.”

“Everybody knew he was dying,” continued Delhomme. “He’s doing chemo. And he’s running out to practice … and he’s going to train his ass.”

NFL free agent Duane Brown was arrested for carrying a gun while going through TSA

Mills was just 45 when he died in April 2005. “Keep Pounding” was the Panthers’ tag line.

“He lived ‘keep hitting’ and it resonated with people because it was real and not just a sports thing,” said Mills’ oldest son, Washington Commanders defensive assistant coach Sam Mills III.

“I feel honored to have had the opportunity to be around someone who has touched so many people’s lives,” added Mills III. “You see how many people he’s impacted with his little school or little short story. And then when you go after cancer, you see how many other people who don’t have anything to do with football come up and talk to him about their fight. . I feel privileged to be a part of that — that means to people.” Seeing what it means to people to stop and talk to someone for two minutes out of your day.”

When Mills was playing high school football in Long Branch, New Jersey, he didn’t expect to go to college until his coach convinced him. He was good enough at Montclair State to receive training camp invitations from the CFL’s Cleveland Browns and Toronto Argonauts. No team kept him due to concerns about his size, and he returned to New Jersey to teach photography and serve as an assistant football coach at East Orange High School.

But as the USFL prepared for its inaugural season in 1983, then-Browns coach Sam Rutigliano, never comfortable with Cleveland’s decision to cut Mills, encouraged Philadelphia Stars general manager Carl Peterson to take a serious look.

Mora, then the Stars’ head coach, recalled linebacker coach Vince Tobin saying: “I don’t care how tall he is. This guy’s a football player.”

When Mora began to evaluate Mills more closely, he noticed that Mills was fast, had unusually low body strength, and that his short stature was an asset.

Linebackers are taught to keep their shoulder-pad level lower than the player they are trying to tackle because it gives them leverage. Also a high school wrestler, Mills knows all about leverage and taking opponents down the field.

“In football,” Mora noted, “sometimes the short man wins.”

Mills never bunts during practice and always meets on time, Mora said. He is not just a run-stuffer. He can cover tight ends and running backs out of the backfield, and his positional soundness and ability to gauge QBs’ intentions have helped him effectively cover players taller than him.

When Mora was hired by the Saints in 1986, he convinced the club to sign Mills.

In 181 NFL games, Mills made 1,265 tackles, had 23 fumble recoveries, forced 22 fumbles, had 20 1/2 sacks and intercepted 11 passes. He was part of the first four playoff teams in New Orleans Saints history and the first in Panthers history.

“It’s hard to find negatives about a person on or off the field,” Mora said. “He probably has a great future as a coach. He knows the game, he’s studied the game and is always mentally prepared. The players love playing for him.”

Mora coached other Hall of Fame players — household names including quarterback Peyton Manning and receiver Marvin Harrison. Seeing Mills enter the hall is satisfying in a different way for Mora.

Former NFL safety William White has died at age 56 after a battle with ALS

Most football fans “don’t know Sam Mills unless they’re smart, old football guys,” Mora said. “He’s one of the best guys I’ve ever coached, but I always have to explain a little bit about who Sam Mills is.”

Probably less after establishing the Mills.