Chadwick Boseman’s legacy continues to extend beyond his time on this earth, as the “Black Panther” actor won a posthumous Emmy Award.

Accepting the creative arts Emmy Award On his behalf is Taylor Simone Ledward, whom the actor married before dying in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.

Boseman solidified his career as a respected actor after receiving significant acclaim as King T’Challa or Black Panther in Beloved. Marvel series With the same name, his diagnosis was not disclosed to many, which caused his death to be quite a shock in Hollywood.

He received this award for his role as T’Challa in the animated series, “What is…?” Shows what would happen if T’Challa was taken from his home in Wakanda and raised as a Star-Lord.

Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Saag Award for Best Actor

According to Deadline, Ledward said in his acceptance speech, “When I found out that Chad had been nominated, I started thinking about everything that was going on in the world and our world and was in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment it was that one of the last things he would do was so important to him and the world, but Also new. You don’t get what you mean if you don’t ask? What if the universe conspires in my favor? Me? Chad is so honored and I’m honored on his behalf.”

Boseman’s “Black Panther” co-star Letitia Wright shared the acclaimed actor’s announcement with her Instagram story.

In addition to his posthumous Emmy, Boseman also won a SAG Award and was nominated for an Academy Award.

The sequel to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released this November.