The drought in the West has become so severe that corpses, World War II boats and other artifacts have resurfaced in Lake Mead, about 30 miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

As the water dries up, so-called “water cops” are after anyone who wastes it.

Water waste investigators with the Las Vegas Valley Water District patrol streets and neighborhoods daily to look for violations such as broken sprinklers and over-watering.

40 states have at least moderate drought.

Nevada has adopted a first-in-the-nation measure to mitigate the effects.

The new law prohibits non-functional grass or purely decorative grass along certain office buildings and sidewalks.

“If the only person standing on the grass is pushing the mower, it’s probably not working, so grass that looks like that in business parks, nobody’s having a picnic here,” said Jesse Davis, enterprise conservation manager for Southern Nevada Water. authority. “The only reason I’m standing on it is because we’re doing an interview.”

Functional grass is often found in parks and schools, for example.

Athletic fields, cemeteries and most residential properties are exempt from the ban.

But about 70 percent of households have voluntarily removed their lawns, replacing them with artificial grass or desert-friendly plants that don’t require as much water.

“When you have real grass in the front yard in Las Vegas, it doesn’t really serve much of a purpose,” said Cameron Donnarumma, a water waste inspector. “I’ll see a yard that’s (full of grass), and then a few weeks later, I’ll see it all fall out, so I think we’re making a big difference.”

If homeowners decide to convert to a desert landscape, they can get a rebate of $3 per square foot.

Most violations by the patrol team result in warnings rather than fines.

The Las Vegas Water Valley District has conducted 7,433 investigations Across Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. They resulted in 6,345 notification warnings and 951 infringement or penalty notices.

“If you live in Georgia, you’re going to take flood prevention measures, and if you’re in Miami, you know you’re going to take hurricane prevention measures,” Davis said. “Well, water scarcity is our natural disaster here.”

Los Angeles is the second major western city to use water patrols.

In the first six months of this year, the city received 1,643 reports of water wastage, more than double the previous year. Crosstown, a nonprofit news organization Based out of the University of Southern California Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism.

589 calls were made in June, the highest on record, surpassing the previous record of 314 calls from May 2021.

In addition to the two-day watering schedule in Los Angeles, the city has water enforcers who can place flow prevention devices on homes that use more than 150% of their permitted water use for four months.

Meanwhile, officials in Las Vegas voted this week to limit the size of newly built pools — another step to prevent the water crisis from worsening.

Conservation in Southern Nevada goes beyond turning off the faucet when you brush your teeth or take a short shower. Doing those things does not increase the water supply because all household water is recycled.

“Whether it’s in a hotel room on the Las Vegas strip or in your home or business park, if it goes down the drain, it’s sent to one of the many water reclamation facilities where it’s treated,” Davis said.

He eventually returns to Lake Mead. But outside water is a different story.

Water scheduling saves billions of gallons of water, far more than people who make thoughtful, but small, changes to their homes.

Spectacles like the Bellagio fountain use private groundwater rights dating back to the 1950s, so limiting water use in this way won’t help either.

What is currently being worked on in the west is the dispatch of water police and mowing.