New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Las Vegas Raiders new head coach Josh McDaniels is heading back to familiar territory for the teams’ annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, where McDaniels played quarterback for the Canton McKinley Bulldogs in high school.

When McDaniels was in high school, his father, Thom McDaniels, coached him. According to the Raiders’ team website, Thom McDaniels has won the most games in school history. The roles are now slightly reversed and the father gets to watch his son coach on the high school field, as he did all those years ago.

Raiders coach Josh MCDaniels in USFL: ‘You play a lot of good football when you look at that league’

“It’s really going to be an experience. Surreal is probably a good word for it,” Josh McDaniels said. “To think that he was coaching me and correcting me and calling plays for me so many years ago…my family has spent so many nights there over the years, so it’s a special place for us.”

Derek Carr knows Raiders are ‘his football team’ despite Colin Kaepernick’s workout, Josh McDaniels says

In addition to playing in a preseason game, McDaniels said he was excited to bring the team to the Hall of Fame Museum, which many on the team have yet to visit.

“I’ve been through this, I can’t tell you how many times, and every time I go through it, I see something different or something new or they add to it,” McDaniels said, according to the Raiders’ website. “There is such an element of history and tradition.”

Download the Fox News mobile app today

It was announced in January that the Raiders had hired McDaniels as the Raiders head coach. McDaniels previously served as the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.