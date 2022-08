New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Las Vegas Raiders made the playoffs last year and nearly beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the postseason behind star quarterback Derek Carr.

Add Davante Adams to the mix and the Raiders could be one of the most dangerous teams in the conference. On the offensive side of the ball Carr, Adams, Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller are definitely fun to watch.

Las Vegas added Chandler Jones in the offseason in hopes of putting more pressure on some of the division’s star quarterbacks. Jones is a Pro Bowler in 2021 after recording 10.5 sacks.

Read below for the Raiders’ schedule, how to watch the games and where to watch them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

—

Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers, September 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals, September 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders @ Tennessee Titans, September 25, 2022

TV: Fox

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos, October 2, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs, October 10, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans, October 23, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints, October 30, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders @ Jacksonville Jaguars, November 6, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts, November 13, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos, November 20, 2022

TV: Fox

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks, November 27, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, December 4, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams, December 8, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots, December 18, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers, December 24, 2022

TV: NFL Network

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers, January 1, 2023

TV: Fox

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD