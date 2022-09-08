New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced Thursday that Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles — the suspect in the stabbing death of investigative reporter Jeff German — allegedly cut off his hat and shoes in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police released a photo Tuesday of the suspect in German’s Aug. 3 slaying wearing a bright orange jacket, large straw hat, black pants and gray sneakers. On Thursday, police revealed they seized a cut-up straw hat and cut-up gray sneakers from Telles’ home during the investigation into German’s murder.

“The objects were cut in a manner that was an attempt to destroy evidence,” Dori Coren said at a news conference.

Police also found Telles’ DNA at the crime scene.

Democrat Las Vegas officer arrested in murder of journalist Jeff German: Report

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

“This has been an unusual investigation from the very beginning,” LVMPD Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a news conference. “…while every killing is tragic, the killing of a journalist is particularly disturbing.”

LVMPD announced Telles’ arrest on Wednesday. The 45-year-old Democratic city official has been charged with aggravated battery and is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Police search the home of a Democratic official in connection with the stabbing of investigative journalist Jeff German

Police noted at a news conference Thursday that they identified Telles as a person of interest during their preliminary investigation because they knew he was “disturbed” about an article German wrote for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German has worked since 2010, about possible wrongdoing. in his office. He was also “concerned” about additional pending reports, police said when asked about possible motives in the case.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 11 a.m. Aug. 3 of an unresponsive man outside his home, whom they later identified as German. The police quickly realized that German was an investigative journalist and took that detail into account when investigating.

Telles was “carried out of his home on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance,” Review-Journal reporter Brett Clarkson said in a tweet Wednesday.

Telles, a Democratic city official, remained silent when confronted by Review-Journal reporters outside his home Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas officials According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a suspect vehicle — a red GMC Denali — matching their description was towed from Telles’ home Wednesday while executing a search warrant at his address in connection with German’s death. Telles was driving the vehicle the morning of German’s murder, police said Thursday.

Las Vegas journalist stabbed to death outside his home

German recently wrote about allegations of a hostile work environment at Teles’ offices. The public administrator lost his re-election bid in June after German published his findings, the outlet reported.

A reporter also recently submitted a public records request for text messages between Telles and three other county officials, according to the Review Journal.

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Police say the suspect in their photos released Tuesday “may have committed other crimes in the area prior to the murder.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“They worked tirelessly…to be successful in this case,” Koren said, noting that the LVMPD has the highest homicide solvability rate in the country.

LVMPD is still processing other evidence in the case. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-7777 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the Internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.