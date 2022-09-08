New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) released a photo Tuesday evening of the possible suspect in the Aug. 3 stabbing death of investigative reporter Jeff German.

LVMPD responded to a report of an unresponsive man outside the 7200 block of Bronze Circle around 10:33 that Saturday morning. Now, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved in German’s death.

Photos of the suspect show a man wearing a bright orange jacket, a large beige — possibly straw — hat, dark pants, gloves and a dark bag. The suspect vehicle is a red or maroon GMC Yukon.

“We take this case very seriously, and our investigators are continuing to work to identify and apprehend the suspect,” LVMPD Capt. Dori Coren said in a statement Tuesday. “We implemented our major case protocol immediately following our initial response and are using all LVMPD resources to maximize the progress of this investigation.”

Police search the home of a Democratic official in connection with the stabbing of investigative journalist Jeff German

On Tuesday evening, the Las Vegas Review-Journal — where German has worked as a reporter since 2010 — observed Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles standing next to a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

Las Vegas journalist stabbed to death outside his home

German, 69, recently wrote about allegations of a hostile work environment at Teles’ office. Telles, a Democrat, lost his re-election bid in June after German published his findings, the outlet reported.

The reporter also recently submitted a public records request for Texas messages between Telles and three other county officials, according to the Review Journal.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas authorities recovered the vehicle from Telles’ home after executing a search warrant at his address in connection with German’s death, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Police said the suspect in their photos released Tuesday “may have committed other crimes in the area prior to the murder.”

LVMPD did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital about whether Tails had any connection to the GMC suspect vehicle.

“The Review-Journal family is devastated by the loss of Jeff,” executive editor Glenn Cook said in a statement following the reporter’s death. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without him shining a bright light on a dark place after so many years.”

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-7777 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the Internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.