Las Vegas police release photos of possible suspect in reporter’s murder

LAS VEGAS. On Monday, police released surveillance images of a possible suspect in the fatal shooting of a newspaper reporter in Las Vegas, though the images do not show the man’s full face.

The images released on Monday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a man wearing a wide straw hat, a bright orange long-sleeved reflective shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black or navy shoulder bag.

Police are asking the public for help finding any additional surveillance footage as they continue their search for suspected murderer of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff Herman.

Herman, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities called 911.

Herman died of “multiple acute injuries” from the murder, the Clark County Coroner’s Office/Forensics Office said Sunday.

According to police, it appears that Herman had an altercation with another person that resulted in stab wounds.

Police believe the suspect was scouring the area to commit other crimes when Herman was killed.

“We are taking this case very seriously and our investigators have been working non-stop to identify and apprehend the suspect,” police spokesman Capt. Dori Koren said.

Glenn Cook, executive editor of the Review-Journal, said Herman did not tell anyone in the paper’s management of any concerns about his personal safety or any threats against him.

Herman joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter covering the courts, politics, unions, government and organized crime.

He was known for his accounts of government malfeasance and political scandals, as well as his coverage of the 2017 mass shooting at the Las Vegas Music Festival that left 60 people dead and more than 400 injured.

According to the Review-Journal, Herman received a master’s degree from Marquette University and was the author of the 2001 crime book Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss, about the death of Ted Binion. , heir to the fortune of the Horseshoe club.