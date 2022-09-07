type here...
Las Vegas police raid the home of a local official after a journalist was stabbed to death.

By printveela editor

Las Vegas Review Magazine Reporter Jeff German stands on the Las Vegas Strip on June 2, 2021. Herman was found dead on Saturday.

KM Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Tribune News Service / Getty Images


Las Vegas Review Magazine Reporter Jeff German stands on the Las Vegas Strip on June 2, 2021. Herman was found dead on Saturday.

KM Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Tribune News Service / Getty Images

Las Vegas police visited the home of a county official Wednesday as they continue to investigate the stabbing death. Las Vegas Review Magazine reporter Jeff German, newspaper said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department only confirmed in a statement to NPR that it was executing search warrants related to the weekend murder at 7200 Bronze Circle.

But Overview-Journal reported that law enforcement officers and police vehicles were seen outside the home of Clark County State Administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday morning, and that the area around the home was covered with tape.

The paper’s reporters also spotted a car in Telles’ driveway matching the description of a red GMC Yukon. police say the suspect was driving. Automobile was later towed.

Herman, who was found dead stabbed outside his home on Saturday, recently wrote a series of articles about Telles’ mismanagement in the public administrator’s office, including allegations of a hostile workplace, bullying and favoritism. Employees also said that Telles had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

Telles denied the allegations and targeted the German on social media. In one tweetTelles called one of the stories about his office “slander” and said he thought Herman “went crazy because I didn’t crawl down a hole and die.”

Such lost his bid for re-election during the Democratic primary in June after Herman’s stories were released.

Police did not name Telles as a suspect in Herman’s death and did not reveal any motive for the murder.

Carlos Martínez de la Serna, program director for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said the authorities need to look into what happened to Herman.

“The police must conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into this murder and clearly define the motive,” he said. said in a statement. “Whoever killed Herman must be held accountable.”

The newspaper reported that Herman had reported on crime and corruption among Las Vegas government officials, casino industry executives and the mafia during his 40-year reporting career in the resort town.

Overview-Journal Executive editor Glenn Cook said Herman never told the paper’s management of his concerns about his safety and added that the paper was devastated by his death.

“He was the gold standard in the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today if it hadn’t been for many years shedding bright light on dark places,” Cook said.



