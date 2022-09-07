A woman accused of skipping her bill at Chili’s inside a Las Vegas airport last week claims police arrested her because she was too “pretty.”
Police reports obtained by local outlets stated that 28-year-old Hend Bustami was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of violating airport regulations.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to a report of a woman who left Harry Reid International Airport inside Chile without paying her bill, KTNV reported.
Later, airport security agents reported that a woman matching the description of the alleged diner and Dasher was sleeping near a checkpoint, disrupting operations, KSBY reported.
She was gone by the time officers arrived, but was later found in a luggage carousel and appeared to be intoxicated, the police report states.
Police said she became combative with officers and told them she was being “harassed [had] No one has ever seen her more beautiful.”
Authorities later identified her as Bustami and learned that a Las Vegas Municipal Court had issued a bench warrant for her arrest.
While she was being detained, Bustami threatened to spit on the officers. She allegedly accused the officers of being “perverted” and “trying to rape her.” [had] Never did anyone look more beautiful.”
Bustami was held on $1,000 bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for October 27. No booking photos of Bustami were available.