A man who died in a plane crash in Minnesota earlier this week was scattering the ashes of his father, police said.

Lee Semensky, 58, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, a few weeks after his father died as he boarded a “homemade” plane, which is typically used to help tourists pay their respects to their fathers, KLAS-TV reported.

The plane ended abruptly in an unexpected crash in north-central Minnesota, killing Semensky, who was a passenger, and pilot Douglas Johnson, 61.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Craig Katzenberger said investigators have learned Semenski’s father, Leo John Semenski, died Aug. 7 and the younger Semenski was scattering his father’s ashes during the fatal flight.

The plane was attempting to land when it crashed shortly before 7 p.m., officials said.

Semenski moved back to Minnesota earlier in the year from Las Vegas, Nevada, after selling his full-service auto repair shop, Brakes Plus. He sold the business in February before relocating to Fifty Lakes, Minnesota, KLAS reported.

Joseph Hunter, who bought the business from Semensky, described him as a “good guy” who was “good to all his customers,” according to the report.

Semensky owned the store for more than two decades.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.