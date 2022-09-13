off
The Las Vegas elected official accused of fatally stabbing a veteran newspaper reporter who was investigating him was “a flight risk and a danger to the community,” the district attorney told reporters Tuesday.

Robert Telles, 45, appeared in court briefly, but his attorney, Travis Shetler, asked for the hearing to be pushed back a week.

“We consider him a flight risk and a danger to the community, so when the bail issue comes up, we’re going to argue for a very high bail,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Booking photo by Robert Telles, left, and veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. According to prosecutors, Telles, the Democratic nominee, is accused of fatally stabbing a German who destroyed his career and marriage.

(LVMPD/Elizabeth Brumley via AP)

Telles, a Democrat, is accused of murdering reporter Jeff German, 69, who was found dead in his home on Sept. 3.

A Las Vegas-Review reporter wrote a series of unflattering stories about Telles creating a hostile work environment and having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Telles, Clark County’s public administrator, handles the estates of people who die without a will.

After the critical report was published, Telles lost his bid for re-election in June – but his term does not expire until next year.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, speaks with Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office on May 11, 2022.

(KM Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Richard Schoe said in court Thursday that German’s reports were “devastated [Telles’] A political career, probably his marriage.” Telles was ordered held without bail.

German was working on a follow-up story on Tales when he was killed.

