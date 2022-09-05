Las Vegas Aces top Seattle Storm in OT after frantic fourth quarter of WNBA playoff game

SEATTLE (AP) — Before trying to wrap up one of her most memorable WNBA playoff games, Becky Hammon smiled a little.

“That was a hell of a game. I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of anything like that,” said the Las Vegas Aces coach.

Hammon could speak of excitement and relief after the Aces pulled off a 110-98 overtime victory over the Seattle Storm in Game 3 of their WNBA playoff semifinal series on Sunday.

There are big shots, buzzer beaters. With a string of impressive offensive performances, controversial missed calls and a glaring assignment for the home team, the Aces were one win away from reaching the WNBA Finals and ending Sue Bird’s career.

Jackie Young sent the game into overtime with a buzzer-beating basket, then Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum hit big shots in the extra session as Las Vegas took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

“We live for these moments. You work hard for these bright light games and stay in it and understand that we worked really hard to get where we are,” said Aces star Aja Wilson, who finished with a playoff career-high 34 points.

The control end gets the most attention. But Las Vegas dominated overtime, outscoring Seattle 18-6.

Gray was quiet in the fourth quarter, but added eight of her 29 points in overtime with eight 3s that silenced the Storm fans, which only roared when Seattle appeared minutes before a crucial game win.

“There was a lot of back and forth (moments) like, ‘Oh they’re going to win it, oh no they’re going to win it, oh we’re going to overtime.’ … This is what playoff basketball is all about. It felt good,” Gray said.

From Seattle’s perspective, it shouldn’t reach overtime.

Seattle led 92-90 with 0.8 seconds left in regulation after Bird hit a corner 3. It was a storybook moment, another highlight of Bird’s final season before retirement.

But on the next inbounds play, Young broke free from AG Magbegor and scored in the lane before the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

“It’s really frustrating. We had the game and we gave it to them and that’s really it,” Seattle’s Breanna Stewart said.

Gray added 12 assists and Rikuna Williams added a key 14 points off the bench. Plum had 16 points, including a crucial three-point play to start overtime for the Aces.

Stewart led Seattle with 20 points, while Bird and Jewel Lloyd both had 17 points. Tina Charles added 16 points but missed a free throw with 7.2 seconds left in regulation that would have given Seattle a three-point lead.

The second half was filled with extreme emotional swings and an end to regulation that featured one big play after another. 10 points came in the last 11 seconds.

“We were up four with not much time left and that’s really to me, that’s where we lost the game,” Bird said.

Seattle led 89-85 when Williams hit a 3 with 8.9 seconds left for Las Vegas. Charles missed both of her foul shots and Wilson put Las Vegas ahead 90-89 with a spinning drive in the lane with 2.2 seconds left, though she missed the extra step.

It was Seattle’s turn to have a clear winner at the Bird 3 on an inbound pass when she got open in the corner in front of the Seattle bench. Bird released her hand in the air as the Seattle home building roared.

But all was muted moments later as Young cut to the basket and scored before the buzzer.

“That’s on me. … What happened at the end of the game, all of our execution stuff is on me,” Seattle coach Noel Quinn said.

The Aces win also brought Bird one step closer to retirement. Bird has announced that this will be her final season, and a win in Las Vegas Game 4 could send her into retirement as the greatest player in league history.

TIP-INS

Seattle lost a home playoff game for the first time with Stewart healthy. The Storm are 10-0 in the past. … The previous 14 series have been tied 1-1, with the winner of Game 3 winning the series eight times. … The Aces have reached the WNBA Finals twice in franchise history, once in 2020 in the WNBA bubble and in 2008 when the team was in San Antonio.

Game 4 will go to the finals against Las Vegas on Tuesday night.