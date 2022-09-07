Las Vegas Aces’ Aja Wilson Wins 2022 WNBA MVP, Beating Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart

The WNBA MVP race has been clear for some time.

A’ja Wilson vs. Breanna Stewart – Both former MVPs are looking for another piece of hardware.

On Wednesday, the WNBA named Wilson the MVP of the Las Vegas Aces, capping a stellar season for her and the Aces. Las Vegas reached the 2022 WNBA Finals less than 24 hours before Stewart’s vote against the Seattle Storm was revealed.

Here’s a breakdown of the voting:

Aja Wilson (478 total points, 31 votes for 1st place, 24 votes for 2nd place) Brenna Stewart (446 total points, 23 votes for 1st place, 28 votes for 2nd place)

Under first-year coach Becky Hammon, Wilson led the Aces to the best record in the league at 26-10. The South Carolina product finished the regular season averaging 19.5 points per game (fifth overall) and was second in rebounds (9.4). Wilson shot a career-best 50.1 percent from the field.

Her efforts on the defensive end — along with a league-best 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals — earned her Defensive Player of the Year honors. Wilson is the fifth player to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

Stewart leads the league in scoring with 21.8 points per game.

Wilson, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with the women’s basketball team, received the most fan votes in the 2022 All-Star Game in Chicago, leading her team to a 134-112 victory.

In 2020, Wilson won her first MVP during a COVID-19 season played in Bradenton, Florida, which ended with the Storm sweeping the Aces in the finals.

During the semifinals against the Storm, Wilson played all but four minutes in the four-game series. Seattle held her to eight points in its Game 1 win, but over the next three games, Wilson averaged 30.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals.

