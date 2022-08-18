New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow blames the Covid lockdown and massive government funding as the Biden administration investigates 39,000 possible cases of Covid relief fraud. Kudlow joined “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday to discuss the investigations and warned that the government is unable to “control” how the funds are actually used.

Brit Hume: Covid relief ‘money basically fell out of a plane’

Larry Kudlow: Shutdown didn’t work. States that halted shutdowns fared better than states that remained closed. That is point number one. Point number two, don’t throw away government money, whatever the motive. There is no way to monitor it. Cheating is inevitable. Crime is inevitable. This is how the system works. The government cannot control it.

