Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow detailed how President Biden can fix the shrinking economy on Thursday’s “Hannity,” criticizing his excessive spending and war on fossil fuels.

Larry Kudlow: It’s all lies and malarkey coming out of the White House. Everyone knows this. In fact, look at today’s numbers. you had Second consecutive quarter of decline, but it was worse than the first quarter. And the rate of inflation, sein, was 8.9%. So it’s a bad combination. Actually I thought you were going to ask me, have you ever seen one swing down so fast? I mean in 18 months Biden, right, he took a strong economy, grew 6% with less than 2% inflation and in 18 months turned it into a high inflation recession, essentially stagflation. And only a year and a half. It is really quite remarkable.

And by the way, Sean, I agree with your analysis, very much to spend, printing too much money against fossil fuels, raising prices for everyone. And ok, let’s fix this. Let’s fix this. You and I can fix this. You’re a supply-sider, right? Let’s keep the Trump tax cuts. Let’s demonetize. Let’s achieve energy independence. Let’s deregulate across the board. And then let there be a strong dollar to prevent inflation. It could be fixed with a supply-side agenda, but I don’t know if we’ll ever see that from Biden.