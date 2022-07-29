Large video screen falls during Mirror concert in Hong Kong, two injured

Hong Kong authorities are investigating why a large, heavy video screen fell from the ceiling during a popular boy band concert at a state club, injuring two dancers, officials said Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening during a performance by the 12-piece band Mirror in China, which has grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage from a concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum shows the audience screaming after a video screen falls directly on one dancer, apparently hitting him in the neck. South China Morning Post newspaper It was later reported that one of the two male dancers suffered neck injuries and was in intensive care. He said the other was in stable condition.