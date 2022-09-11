New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Los Angeles police have arrested two men and seized the firearm, as well as a large amount of material used to make the “ghost gun.”

Search warrants were served Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena. Members of the task force, known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Task Force, “seized approximately 200 ghost gun frames, handgun slides, 2 assault weapons, a rifle, gun magazines, ammunition and numerous parts and accessories,” according to Ghost Gun News. to leave

The statue was announced on Friday. This was the result of an investigation by the RIFTT in which a foreign national tried to illegally export 11 ghost guns with three silencers, two of which were lethal weapons, police said.

Maverick Von Hoag, 54, was booked on suspicion of manufacturing a deadly weapon. Christian Britton, 30, was booked on suspicion of violating the Traffic and Possession of Weapons Act.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the LAPD at 213-833-3700. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

RIFTT includes law enforcement from the Los Angeles Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the LAX Police Department.