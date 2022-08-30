New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: A top GOP senator is demanding answers from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after Fox News Digital reported that US Navy service members seeking religious exemptions to the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate were transferred to squalid living conditions.

On the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Sen. Rep. James Lankford, R-Okla., sent Austin a letter Monday afternoon, first obtained by Fox News.

“Once again, I am writing to you with time-sensitive requests and serious concerns over the treatment of service members with religious objections to receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. While I think the Department of Defense’s abuse of service members with religious objections to the vaccine doesn’t make it any worse, it is,” Lankford wrote.

“Although many of my previous letters seem to have been ignored, I feel compelled to write again as the unfair living and working conditions of service members are worsened by the harsh and inequitable vaccine mandate policies imposed on them by this administration,” he continued.

“At best, these reports demonstrate your lack of concern for the service members you lead. At worst, it demonstrates active disdain and hostility toward them,” the senator said, referring to the Fox News reporting.

In a June lawsuit filed by First Liberty in the Northern District of Texas’ Fort Worth Division District Court, the sailors described deplorable conditions aboard large US ships where they await a verdict on their cases.

A sailor who is now part of a class action lawsuit said in a court-filed declaration that they “couldn’t leave the area” after being asked to be discharged from the military and moved to the USS Dwight D because of religious objections to the command. Eisenhower aircraft carrier’s berthing barge, where conditions were “deplorable.”

“These conditions present a tyrannical and abusive government, which falls far below the standard of the military of the greatest nation on earth. I appeal to you in the strongest possible terms to take immediate action so that no member of the service is subjected to the deplorable condition, unlawful retaliation for the exercise of their sincere religious beliefs. I urge your speedy action in auditing and addressing the working and living conditions of these sailors,” he continued.

The senator said “with each passing day, the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more irrelevant and the mandate more oppressive” and requested a “speedy resolution” of the matter.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lankford’s letter and demands.

“The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), or ‘IKE,’ is currently under maintenance at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. While the ships are undergoing maintenance periods, sailors on duty and those without housing in town live on the berthing barge,” said Robert Myers, past commander of Naval Air Forces Atlantic. Fox News said in a statement to Digital in response to the original story detailing the week’s circumstances.

“Since the crew moved to the berthing barge a year ago, the commanding officer has designated a senior officer to monitor and ensure living conditions meet Navy standards. A five-man IKE team of sailors works with contractors to fix mechanical problems. Leaking or clogged plumbing, any quality-of-life issues. “are episodic and are corrected as quickly as possible – often the same day or within 24 hours of being reported to leadership. Any discrepancies beyond the scope of assigned sailors are directed to the contract maintenance support team,” he continued.

“IKE crews maintain cleaning stations and sweepers daily at IKE and on the berthing barge. This all-hands effort is meant to give seafarers – those who live and work on the berthing barge – a sense of ownership and pride. They live and work.”

“A very small number of Sailors in IKE have refused the Covid-19 vaccine and/or are seeking exemption from the vaccine. While in the administrative process of separation from the Navy, IKE leadership has provided opportunities to accommodate liberty requests (beyond weekends and vacations) for these Sailors as they prepare for life after the Navy. The Navy is not aware of any sailors who have been unable to depart while awaiting discharge from their responsible service.”

The Navy did not respond to Fox News Digital’s questions about how long it would take to decommission a sailor or whether sailors seeking a religious exemption to the vaccine would be allowed back aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.