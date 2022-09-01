New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ole Miss football Head coach Lane Kiffin He spent his head coaching career traveling the country to find his college football home.

Knoxville and Los Angeles ended on sour notes, but Boca Raton was a three-year pit stop as Kiffin tried to re-enter the high-level coaching ranks.

But that’s Oxford, Mississippi, where Kiffin is Finally found his comfort zone He told reporters his admiration for Monday’s event and the city.

“I see it, you go around town, there’s a lot of excitement around the program, season ticket sales and everything — but I think I need Oxford and Ole Miss a lot more than I need them. I’m enjoying it here. It’s awesome. It’s great,” he said. Kiffin said in his Monday press conference.

Kiffin served as head coach at Ole Miss in 2020, leading the Rebels to a 5-5 record during a Covid-affected season. In his sophomore year, Mississippi went 10-3 — its first 10-win season in Oxford since 2015 — and earned a trip to the Sugar Bowl.

“I think that announcement might not surprise people,” Kiffin continued when asked about his thoughts on Oxford. “When I thought about it the other day, I didn’t know that I had initially said that I lived in different cities than I did.

“As you know, it’s here with the laundry [Kiffin’s daughter] Here and moving the juice [Kiffin’s dog] And everything, how are people here. This is really amazing for me. This is part of a lot of personal changes. It’s not a coincidence these two years, I think it has a lot to do with getting here.”

Kiffin now tries to navigate the SEC Without the services of Matt Corral Ole Miss quarterbacked Kiffin’s first two seasons at Oxford.

Ole Miss opens its season against Troy on Saturday, and Kiffin has yet to name a starter for Jackson Dart and Luke Altmeier’s job.

“We still haven’t made a quarterback decision,” Kiffin said. “I thought they both played well. Again in that situation I thought we’d play better against the other team. So, we’ll be away. I don’t know when I’ll get that answer. . . We haven’t even discussed the timeline as coaches because it hasn’t fully evolved.”