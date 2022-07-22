New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin may never give his daughters a credit card again.

Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, shared a TikTok video asking her and her sister Presley how much their Zara shopping bill was. When the Rebels’ coach heard it was north of $700, he fainted.

Watch his laugh-out-loud reaction in the video below.

Lane Kiffin seems to have Tennessee more on his mind, this time around

Checking your pulse is a classic dad move. It’s a real hall of fame move when it comes down south, especially when it comes to the shopping bill.

The thing is, I don’t think he’s faking that reaction. Watch his face change when he hears the dollar amount! You can’t fake a reaction like that.

It was real and he was not happy!

The crazy thing is, Kiffin will make more than $7 million this season with Ole Miss. However, he still worries about watching his budget!

That’s a mindset that most people don’t have. A lot of people are just running around with money, and they’re far less wealthy than Kiffin.

However, despite the millions coming in, he was not happy with the $721 bill!

I hope his daughters enjoyed the shopping spree. Something tells me it won’t happen again anytime soon!