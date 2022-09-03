Lampard stresses that Everton fans agree to the show

IIt was the puffs of blue smoke that betrayed the game. As the Everton team bus moved down Goodison Road, the crowd reluctantly parted to let it through. Shirtless kids. Women with blue soot on their faces.
The men clutch four cans of San Miguel in one hand while shaking their fist with the other. A heaving, heaving, heaving wall of noise filled the narrow terraced streets like a fever. An Everton resident hit a “Road Closed” sign for a red crime.
Where does this ardor and longing come from and where does it go? It doesn’t just disappear between Monday and Friday. Instead, it accumulates and festers, unquenchable and often unresponsive. The hours go by slowly, but the years fly by quickly.
Five seasons without trophies turned into 25 in the blink of an eye. And yet they come and still throng through rain, snow and Rafa Benitez, a love that doesn’t depend on silverware, sheer expenses or irreplaceable tokens. In a way, Everton Football Club’s enduring appeal is its own little miracle. Not everyone understands this. Frank Lampard, you have to give him credit, yes.
So, to this exciting and exhausting derby of the 241st Merseyside: not so much a stalemate as a draw as a result of perpetual check. There were moments at both ends, a tense and slightly epic game that felt more like a cup semi-final than a league match in early September.
Naturally, Everton were happier in regulation time, with high fives, slaps on the back and crowd serenades as the Liverpool players trudged heavily towards the tunnel.
But it was no big deal: Everton’s more than 90 tense minutes provided further proof that the much-maligned Lampard could finally begin to make headway.
With all the necessary caveats, of course: while it was another watery Liverpool game, they still managed to hit the frame three times, ratcheting up the pressure later, forcing Jordan Pickford to make some outstanding saves. But to a large extent, Everton have been earning their chance fortunes by knocking Liverpool out of the game, taking the game to more marshy ground, pressing and counter-attacking and threatening to get all three points through Neil Maupey, Conor Cody or Tom Davies.
Perhaps there was one significant difference between that and the pale surrender at Anfield in April, when there were two goals, 614 passes and an impressive gap in ambition. On that day, Everton’s midfield of Allan, Abdoulaye Doukouré and Alex Iwobi made 42 passes between themselves.
Here, by contrast, Iwobi has done almost as much himself, a figure that illustrates the extent to which Lampard has improved his opportunities in the centre. Over the past couple of seasons, Everton have often looked like a team petrified by the ball. Now they want control.
Has there been a better player in the last few months than Iwobi? Everton fans sang his name with gusto and were rewarded with a masterful display of cunning, bravery and bite, as well as one admirable ability to send Mohamed Salah for a milkshake.
Davis may also have a claim: The midfielder, who at times looked downright lost last season, is a championship player in the making. He pressed vigorously and purposefully passed, and was unlucky enough to hit the post in the first half. Mope was a troublesome, noisy offensive player, though his blatant miss in the second half suggests goals will continue to be a problem.
Nathan Patterson played the perfect pantomime villain, pissing off Luis Diaz and putting Darwin Nunez on his butt. On the other flank, Vitaliy Mikolenko sat on Salah and only occasionally let him get some air. Demarai Gray looked like a reformed right winger.
The thing is, when so many players improve at the same time, something has to go right on the coaching side. Lampard can draw frequent ridicule for his lackluster salesmanship, headman arrogance and carefully crafted public persona. But there is clearly a talented coach.
Obviously, Lampard’s high opinion of himself is part of the attraction. Perhaps the reason the Everton fans have come to love him so readily is because they see in him that bit of easy self-respect they crave.
It’s not an easy fan base: Roberto Martinez lost them quickly, Marco Silva may never have been able to win them, Benitez certainly never. But slowly and in small steps, Lampard gives them a weekend squad worthy of their weekday longing. The ridicule and ridicule won’t go away soon. But now the Everton fans are in business. And honestly, their opinion matters the most.