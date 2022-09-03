Lampard stresses that Everton fans agree to the show

IIt was the puffs of blue smoke that betrayed the game. As the Everton team bus moved down Goodison Road, the crowd reluctantly parted to let it through. Shirtless kids. Women with blue soot on their faces.

The men clutch four cans of San Miguel in one hand while shaking their fist with the other. A heaving, heaving, heaving wall of noise filled the narrow terraced streets like a fever. An Everton resident hit a “Road Closed” sign for a red crime.

Where does this ardor and longing come from and where does it go? It doesn’t just disappear between Monday and Friday. Instead, it accumulates and festers, unquenchable and often unresponsive. The hours go by slowly, but the years fly by quickly.

Five seasons without trophies turned into 25 in the blink of an eye. And yet they come and still throng through rain, snow and Rafa Benitez, a love that doesn’t depend on silverware, sheer expenses or irreplaceable tokens. In a way, Everton Football Club’s enduring appeal is its own little miracle. Not everyone understands this. Frank Lampard, you have to give him credit, yes.

So, to this exciting and exhausting derby of the 241st Merseyside: not so much a stalemate as a draw as a result of perpetual check. There were moments at both ends, a tense and slightly epic game that felt more like a cup semi-final than a league match in early September.

Naturally, Everton were happier in regulation time, with high fives, slaps on the back and crowd serenades as the Liverpool players trudged heavily towards the tunnel.

But it was no big deal: Everton’s more than 90 tense minutes provided further proof that the much-maligned Lampard could finally begin to make headway.

With all the necessary caveats, of course: while it was another watery Liverpool game, they still managed to hit the frame three times, ratcheting up the pressure later, forcing Jordan Pickford to make some outstanding saves. But to a large extent, Everton have been earning their chance fortunes by knocking Liverpool out of the game, taking the game to more marshy ground, pressing and counter-attacking and threatening to get all three points through Neil Maupey, Conor Cody or Tom Davies.

Perhaps there was one significant difference between that and the pale surrender at Anfield in April, when there were two goals, 614 passes and an impressive gap in ambition. On that day, Everton’s midfield of Allan, Abdoulaye Doukouré and Alex Iwobi made 42 passes between themselves.

Neil Mope gets thwarted by Alisson. Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

Here, by contrast, Iwobi has done almost as much himself, a figure that illustrates the extent to which Lampard has improved his opportunities in the centre. Over the past couple of seasons, Everton have often looked like a team petrified by the ball. Now they want control.

Has there been a better player in the last few months than Iwobi? Everton fans sang his name with gusto and were rewarded with a masterful display of cunning, bravery and bite, as well as one admirable ability to send Mohamed Salah for a milkshake.