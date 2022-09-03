type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Lampard reaction: Van Dijk should have seen red for...
SportsFOOTBALL

Lampard reaction: Van Dijk should have seen red for foul

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Frank Lampard claimed that Virgil van Dijk should have been sent off for a serious foul as Everton and Liverpool drew for the ninth time in 12 Premier League games at Goodison Park.

The Liverpool defender was booked only for a foul in the 76th minute when Everton midfielder Amadou Onana was hit high in the shin. VAR, having previously ruled out Conor Cody’s offside goal against his childhood club, did not advise referee Anthony Taylor to reconsider his original decision, much to the perplexity of the Everton manager.

Jordan Pickford upsets Liverpool as Everton hold on to goalless draw

Read more

Lampard said: “I’ve heard a lot this week, insinuations about my players wasting time at Leeds and there were some other things last year that were negative, other decisions where we were at the wrong end. I love Van Dijk, as a player he is fantastic, but sometimes you make mistakes in tackles. It was on Amadou’s shin, and Amadou’s foot was on the ground. I’m surprised he didn’t get into VAR and they didn’t ask the referee to look at him and make the right decision.

“It doesn’t matter now, but for me it was red and it changed the face of the last 20 minutes. Before this game, there was talk of bad tackles and the referee just has a job to do, and so does VAR. I think they got it wrong, in my opinion.”

The Everton manager described the derby as his team’s “great game and great performance” and Jordan Pickford thwarted Liverpool with a series of great saves.

“He was just great,” said Lampard. “His save from Nunez in the first half was when we were at our most comfortable against Liverpool and many of his saves in the second half were world class. When he plays like that, everyone understands why he is No. 1 in England.”

An unpleasant note of the derby came after Cody’s uncounted goal. A plastic water bottle was thrown from the upper balcony of the Main Stand towards Jurgen Klopp.

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

The perpetrator received a ban on visiting the stadium on the spot. Everton will cooperate with the Merseyside Police if they decide to proceed. The Liverpool manager said: “I didn’t see him then, but I see him now because he’s still at the ‘crime scene’. I thought it was a glass bottle and it would be very dangerous. Did not have. It was plastic.” As for the game itself, in which Liverpool lost points for the fourth time in six games this season, Klopp added: “This is a big fight that everyone expects from both teams. We didn’t play very well, but we created enough. The best odds, but we just didn’t use them. The first rule of a derby is if you can’t win a derby, don’t lose.”

Previous articleTupelo, Mississippi pilot who threatened to ram plane into Walmart is down, in custody
Next articleKirk Herbstreit delivers our first ‘hot mic’ moment of the year on ESPN College GameDay

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Michigan House Dem candidate ‘honored’ to appear with show host who made anti-Semitic comments after 9/11

off Video Whittaker: 2022 midterms will be 'referendum' on Joe Biden Former...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The latest migrant deaths in the Rio Grande highlight the dire dangers border crossers face

closer Video Tom Homan: Biden's border policies are killing record numbers of...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Oregon football honoring Spencer Webb with a helmet decal

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Lampard stresses that Everton fans agree to the show

IIt was the puffs of blue smoke that betrayed the game. As the Everton team bus moved...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

California wildfires burn homes, force evacuations

off Video California's Mill Fires Force Thousands to Evacuate A California mill...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

An Arizona Democratic lawmaker who won the Senate primary has resigned

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on September 3rd Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Lampard stresses that Everton fans agree to the show

IIt was the puffs of blue smoke that...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

The Dutch disagree about Antony’s abilities, but agree that the fee is ridiculous.

JWho is Anthony? The villain? Socialist?...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Ariebi watches the World Cup as he shares the stage with Alli again

TueOn Sunday, when Ankaragucu hosts Besiktas, former striker...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

On obscene, increasingly obscene football

CORRESPONDENCE OF GROSS EXPENDITURE TO "GROSS EXPENDITURE"And breathe....
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News