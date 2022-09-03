Lampard reaction: Van Dijk should have seen red for foul

Frank Lampard claimed that Virgil van Dijk should have been sent off for a serious foul as Everton and Liverpool drew for the ninth time in 12 Premier League games at Goodison Park.
The Liverpool defender was booked only for a foul in the 76th minute when Everton midfielder Amadou Onana was hit high in the shin. VAR, having previously ruled out Conor Cody’s offside goal against his childhood club, did not advise referee Anthony Taylor to reconsider his original decision, much to the perplexity of the Everton manager.
Lampard said: “I’ve heard a lot this week, insinuations about my players wasting time at Leeds and there were some other things last year that were negative, other decisions where we were at the wrong end. I love Van Dijk, as a player he is fantastic, but sometimes you make mistakes in tackles. It was on Amadou’s shin, and Amadou’s foot was on the ground. I’m surprised he didn’t get into VAR and they didn’t ask the referee to look at him and make the right decision.
“It doesn’t matter now, but for me it was red and it changed the face of the last 20 minutes. Before this game, there was talk of bad tackles and the referee just has a job to do, and so does VAR. I think they got it wrong, in my opinion.”
The Everton manager described the derby as his team’s “great game and great performance” and Jordan Pickford thwarted Liverpool with a series of great saves.
“He was just great,” said Lampard. “His save from Nunez in the first half was when we were at our most comfortable against Liverpool and many of his saves in the second half were world class. When he plays like that, everyone understands why he is No. 1 in England.”
An unpleasant note of the derby came after Cody’s uncounted goal. A plastic water bottle was thrown from the upper balcony of the Main Stand towards Jurgen Klopp.
Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.
The perpetrator received a ban on visiting the stadium on the spot. Everton will cooperate with the Merseyside Police if they decide to proceed. The Liverpool manager said: “I didn’t see him then, but I see him now because he’s still at the ‘crime scene’. I thought it was a glass bottle and it would be very dangerous. Did not have. It was plastic.” As for the game itself, in which Liverpool lost points for the fourth time in six games this season, Klopp added: “This is a big fight that everyone expects from both teams. We didn’t play very well, but we created enough. The best odds, but we just didn’t use them. The first rule of a derby is if you can’t win a derby, don’t lose.”