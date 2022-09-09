type here...
Lamar Jackson, the Ravens failed to reach a contract extension before Week 1

It’s official. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will play the 2022 NFL season without a long-term contract.

Unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension by Jackson’s self-imposed deadline Friday, the quarterback and Baltimore officials agreed to hit a pause button on negotiations and resume talks after the season, so Jackson, himself, represented himself. Agent, can focus on playing.

“Despite the best efforts of both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday morning.

“We’re very appreciative of how he’s handled the process and we’re excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We’ll continue to work toward a long-term deal after the season, but for now we’re looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson said Wednesday that if the two sides do not reach an agreement by Friday, they will end negotiations.

“Come kickoff, I’m not going to talk about the contract,” Jackson told reporters. “I was thinking about the Jets straight away at kickoff.”

Jackson will play the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, taking home about $23 million in salary, all of which is guaranteed.

The 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowl selection, who led the Ravens to the playoffs in three of the past four seasons and took home NFL MVP honors in 2019, has expressed a desire to stay with Baltimore, but that remains unclear. There he and the Ravens brass differ in their opinion of his value.

Jackson is expected to land a record-setting deal in terms of average salary or total guaranteed money.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the league, averaging $50 million per season, while Denver’s Russell Wilson just agreed to a five-year extension that will pay him about $49 million per season.

Failing to reach a long-term deal this offseason, Jackson could end up playing on the franchise player tag, which would pay him roughly $45 million in 2023.

