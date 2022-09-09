New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson Couldn’t agree on a new contract, so Jackson will play out the 2022 season under his fifth-year option, pending contract negotiations until after that season.

On Wednesday, Jackson told reporters that the deadline had passed Friday to sign a contract and he has not had contract negotiations during the season.

“Despite the best efforts of both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We’re very appreciative of how he’s handled the process and we’re excited about our team under Lamar’s leadership. We’ll continue to work toward a long-term deal after the season, but for now we’re looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson’s fifth-year option pays him $23 million and the team has until March 7, 2022 to reach an agreement. Baltimore has the option to use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson if a deal cannot be reached by that date.

Jackson is one of the few NFL players without an agent, choosing to represent himself instead.

“I’m comfortable, but it’s a lot different because it’s your quarterback, and not an NFL agent,” Jackson said Wednesday, according to the Ravens’ website. “I’m cool with it, Eric is cool with it.” For those who say Jackson is betting on himself this season, the quarterback doesn’t consider his decision any more risky than playing other seasons.

Jackson was the MVP of the 2019 NFL season and was named to two Pro Bowls during his four-year career.

This is one Big offseason for quarterbacks All four QBs signed contract extensions worth at least $150 million in guaranteed money.

“It was a big risk last season, the year before,” Jackson said Wednesday. “I didn’t think about the contract negotiations at that time. This season, it will be the same, but I’m playing football. Anything can happen, but God forbid, I’m putting God first and I’m playing ball.”

