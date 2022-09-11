New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lamar Jackson is betting on himself to cap another big season with a huge payday. The Baltimore Ravens’ star quarterback is certainly off to a great start.

Jackson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Devin DuVernay, and the Ravens cruised past the New York Jets 24-9 on a rainy Sunday in the regular-season opener.

“He played a patient, veteran quarterback game,” coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s got everything under control.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson was 17 of 30 for 213 yards, including an interception, including a TD to Rashod Bateman. The performance came hours after ESPN reported that Jackson turned down a five-year extension offer worth more than $250 million — $133 million guaranteed at signing.

Jackson denied the ESPN story when asked after the game by an outlet reporter if he had turned down a $250 million guaranteed contract: “Guaranteed? No. No, there’s no truth to that.” Then Jackson was shoved off the podium by the Ravens’ media relations staff.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday that they will continue to work on an extension after the season. Jackson, entering his fifth-year option on his rookie deal, gave the Ravens even more attention.

Jackson didn’t rush much Sunday, rushing for just 17 yards on six carries, but Joe Flacco and the Jets offense struggled to make anything happen.

It was far from a dynamic start for the Ravens, who played on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, where the emotion and energy from the crowd at MetLife Stadium — the former World Trade Center across the Hudson River — was overwhelming. factor.

“It was exactly what we thought it would be,” Harbaugh said. “We expect weather in the first quarter.”

And then Jackson and the Ravens went.

“It was a feeling for us out there,” said Jackson, who did not play in the preseason. “We’re getting back into the swing of things.”

Meanwhile, the Jets faltered.

Flacco, who started against the team that won the Super Bowl, was ineffective and wasn’t helped by some drops and loose pass defense. He went 37 for 59 for 307 yards and a touchdown and an interception — and fans at MetLife Stadium chanted backup Mike White’s name a few times in the second half.

Flacco started in place of Zach Wilson, who is out at least through Week 4 while he recovers from a bone bruise and torn meniscus.

“We never really got into a rhythm,” Flacco said, “and got any energy behind us.”

There are early signs that this could be a long time for the Jets offense.

Flacco was intercepted by Marcus Williams on the third drive. New York’s defense held firm and Baltimore took a 3-0 lead on Justin Tucker’s 24-yard field goal.

But the Jets missed a chance to tie early in the second quarter when Greg Zuerlein went wide left on a 45-yard attempt.

Jackson’s perfectly placed pass to DuVernay for a 25-yard TD gave the Ravens a 10-point lead with 3:45 left in the first half.

DuVernay’s second touchdown catch on the Ravens’ second drive of the second half extended their lead to 17-3.

The Jets appeared to make a big play on defense in the third quarter when DJ Reed forced Mike Davis to fumble, but the Ravens ran back. On the next play, Bateman split two Jets defenders and Jackson hit a pass to him for a 55-yard touchdown to make it 24–3.

Bumbling is a crime

Early in the fourth quarter, rookie running back Brees Hall fumbled after a 7-yard catch that would have resulted in a first down. Marlon Humphrey recovered for Ravens.

Two more snaps suggest a lousy day for the Jets. One came when Flacco found a wide-open Michael Carter on fourth-and-goal from the 6 with 4:17 left, but Carter dropped the pass in the end zone.

And with 1:18 left, Elijah Moore appeared to have a touchdown on third down. He was called for offensive pass interference on the play during which Ravens cornerback Kyle Fuller injured his left knee and needed help off the field.

Tyler Conklin’s 2-yard TD catch got the Jets into the end zone with 1 minute left, but Zuerlein missed the extra point.

“You can’t beat an experienced team when you don’t use the speed you’ve got,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “From the dropped passes to being loose with the football and the missed kicks, it was a game that, in my opinion, we completely lost.”

Mourning September

The Jets dropped their 13th straight game in the month of September in the 2018 season.

Injuries

Ravens: LT Ja’Vuan James, who started in place of the injured Ronnie Stanley, initially walked off the field with a left ankle sprain, which Harbaugh later determined was a torn Achilles tendon. This is the same injury that sidelined him last season. … Fuller has an MRI on Monday.

Jets: CB Michael Carter II left in the third quarter with a hip injury.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Next

Ravens: Host the Miami Dolphins next Sunday in their home opener.

Jets: Travel to Cleveland to face the Browns next Sunday.