closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Signed by Russell Westbrook With a new agent weeks after parting ways with his agent of 14 years due to “irreconcilable differences”.

On Monday, Westbrook signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, according to ESPN.

Russell Westbrook, #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers, handles the ball during the first half of an NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Russell Westbrook, #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers, handles the ball during the first half of an NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It’s been an offseason of uncertainty for Westbrook, whose name has been bandied about in multiple trade proposals after a disastrous first season. A member of the Lakers.

Tom Brady reacts to Bill Russell’s death: A very influential man

In late June, Westbrook picked up his $47.1 million player option, the final year of his five-year, $206 million contract. Following the news, Thad Faucher, who worked with Westbrook throughout his NBA career, announced that the two would no longer be working together.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, #0, tries to drive over Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, #0, tries to drive over Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif.
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Villegas)

In a statement to ESPN announcing the split, Faucher said the nine-time All-Star playing in the final season of his contract in Los Angeles was Westbrook’s best option moving forward. A proposal that appeared to counterbalance Westbrook’s preference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Now, with the possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they need to add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario,” Faucher said in his statement. “Even then, such a trade would require Russell to immediately go ahead with a buyout from a new team.

Suns’ Cameron Johnson Linked to Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: ‘It’s Business’

“My belief is that this type of transaction will only serve to diminish Russell’s value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, accept the starting role and support that Darwin Hamm has publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player. And I will prove it again before he retires.” “

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Unfortunately, there are irreconcilable differences in his best interests and we are no longer working together. I wish the best for Russell and his family.”

Russell Westbrook is seen outside Amiri during Paris Fashion Week - Men's Spring/Summer 2023 on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Russell Westbrook is seen outside Amiri during Paris Fashion Week – Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
(Photo by Christian Wierig/Getty Images)

of Westbrook First year in Los Angeles Things didn’t go as planned, the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the playoffs. fit Between LeBron JamesAnthony Davis, and Westbrook never materialized, with Westbrook averaging his lowest points per game total since his second season in the league.

The Lakers hired first-year head coach Darwin Hamm in June. Hamm has been an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks since the 2018 season.

Joe Morgan is a sports reporter for Fox News.