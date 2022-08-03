New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Signed by Russell Westbrook With a new agent weeks after parting ways with his agent of 14 years due to “irreconcilable differences”.

On Monday, Westbrook signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, according to ESPN.

It’s been an offseason of uncertainty for Westbrook, whose name has been bandied about in multiple trade proposals after a disastrous first season. A member of the Lakers .

In late June, Westbrook picked up his $47.1 million player option, the final year of his five-year, $206 million contract. Following the news, Thad Faucher, who worked with Westbrook throughout his NBA career, announced that the two would no longer be working together.

In a statement to ESPN announcing the split, Faucher said the nine-time All-Star playing in the final season of his contract in Los Angeles was Westbrook’s best option moving forward. A proposal that appeared to counterbalance Westbrook’s preference.

“Now, with the possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they need to add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario,” Faucher said in his statement. “Even then, such a trade would require Russell to immediately go ahead with a buyout from a new team.

“My belief is that this type of transaction will only serve to diminish Russell’s value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, accept the starting role and support that Darwin Hamm has publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player. And I will prove it again before he retires.” “

“Unfortunately, there are irreconcilable differences in his best interests and we are no longer working together. I wish the best for Russell and his family.”

of Westbrook First year in Los Angeles Things didn’t go as planned, the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the playoffs. fit Between LeBron James Anthony Davis, and Westbrook never materialized, with Westbrook averaging his lowest points per game total since his second season in the league.

The Lakers hired first-year head coach Darwin Hamm in June. Hamm has been an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks since the 2018 season.