Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been the subject of trade talks for the past few months after a disappointing debut in Los Angeles.

Certainly, the Lakers acquiring Patrick Beverley didn’t help end those discussions among NBA fans, as he and Westbrook had their issues on the court.

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James of the Lakers during the New Orleans Pelicans game at Crypto.com Arena on April 1, 2022 in Los Angeles.

(Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

However, LeBron James appears to have silenced critics after responding to a tweet in support of his teammate Westbrook despite his poor 2021-22 season.

“Can’t wait for him to leave this season!!” He tweeted.

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James of the Lakers discuss a play during a Utah Jazz game on Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.

(Caitlin Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley beat opponent on court, police present

NBA Podcaster Cuffs the legend tweeted “Westbrook’s disrespect and vitriol last season is still despicable no matter how you feel about it,” prompted James’ response.

Beverly echoed James’ sentiments.

Westbrook and Beverley have had an on-court feud Since 2013, Westbrook was injured while Beverley was guarding him. They also hurled several insults at each other through the media.

At one point, the police had to intervene because of the court’s jawing.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points per game, his lowest number since his second season in the association.

Russell Westbrook of the Lakers handles the ball against Patrick Beverley of the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on January 2, 2022 in Los Angeles.

(Caitlin Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Beverley was traded in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.