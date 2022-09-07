New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two weeks later Acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers In a trade with the Utah Jazz, Patrick Beverley was introduced as a Laker for the first time on Tuesday and only one teammate was in attendance.

Russell Westbrook.

“Super excited,” said Beverly Asked about playing with Westbrook . “Two or three years ago I asked this question about a guy I always wanted to play with and his first name. I know Bron. [LeBron James] Since I was young, I was a rookie in this league, so obviously, I wanted to play with him.

“But that competitive player, that fire, that passion, the dog, the nastiness, the grit. To have a running mate like that, I’ve never had anything like that. So I’m really excited to see where it goes. Obviously things like any relationship or any marriage, we We’ll have tough conversations. That comes from winning, but I’m excited about those conversations, I’m excited about the practices. I’m excited to be able to compete with those guys.”

Westbrook and Beverley had a contentious relationship during the 2013 season, when Beverley went for a steal. Member of the Houston Rockets , collided with Westbrook’s knee, injuring him in the process. The two have since traded barbs through the media, and Beverley berated Westbrook during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ March win over the Lakers last season.

“I think it’s perfect,” Beverly said when asked about the fit between the two guards. “I shoot a ton from the right corner wing. He posts on the left wing.

“It works with me having another ball handler. Obviously with LeBron. I think the more ball handlers you have as a team.”

This is one Tough year for Westbrook After being acquired by Los Angeles in a July 2021 trade with the Washington Wizards.

In one of Westbrook’s most difficult NBA seasons, the guard averaged just 29.8% from beyond the three-point line, his lowest point totals since his second season in the league. The Lakers finished 33-49 And missed the playoffs.

He’s been rumored to be on the trading block for months, with a report from The Athletic suggesting a move to Beverley could have the Lakers trading Westbrook or sending him home before training camp.

On Tuesday, first-year head coach Darwin Hamm told reporters he would consider pairing the two guards in the starting lineup.

“If they play defense,” Hamm said, according to ESPN. “We’ve got some time. It’s still a long way off, but sure. People get stuck in a lot of starting lineups, but you look at who’s finishing the games. Those starters, they’re there to set that tone for the whole team throughout the game.”