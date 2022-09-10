New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LeBron James clearly has a few more NBA years left in him. He signed a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers in August and said his goal is to play with both of his sons to finish his career.

At the age of 37, James didn’t show many signs Averaged 30.3 points per game in 2021, second highest average of his career.

But James played for three different organizations during his career, ushering in the era of “player empowerment” when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010.

While he has no qualms about changing teams, his future with any franchise is somewhat uncertain.

The Lakers hope James has found his final team as his playing career winds down, with owner Jeanie Buss saying she hopes James will retire in Los Angeles.

“With LeBron, there’s a line of communication between the two of us and he knows he can reach me anytime and vice versa,” Buss said on “The Crossover.” podcast when asked about their relationship. “And I think he’s appreciated.

“I know I appreciate him signing an extension to stay here and lead the Lakers. He’s a tremendous leader on and off the court, and I think we’re blessed to have him as a Laker. I want to see him retire as a Laker.”

Despite James’ accolades throughout his career, there’s still one more to check off his quest Considered a great NBA player At all times.

James is second on the all-time scoring list behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 1,325 points. He will likely break the record in a Lakers uniform during the 2022-2023 season.

“We have something coming up, which is he’s probably going to be the all-time leading scorer in NBA history,” Buss said. “Which would break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record. I’ll never forget when he did that and Chick Hearn said, ‘That’s a record that’ll never be broken.’

“And here we are going to break it in a Laker uniform. And that means a lot to the organization and to me personally.”

The Lakers are coming off a disastrous season, missing the playoffs for the second time since James arrived in LA.