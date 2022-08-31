Lakers, legacy and losses: Hulu documentary and team owner Gene Buss dishes on trying times

As Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss sits with several Larry O’Brien trophies at team headquarters in El Segundo, Calif., she is fully aware of every move as one of the few women running a franchise in the sports industry. What she does – implied or formal – is talked about.

So she figured out why not tell her family’s story on her terms, thus inspiring the 10-part documentary “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” currently streaming on Hulu.

It’s also nearing the 10-year anniversary of the death of her father, Jerry Buss, the Lakers’ flamboyant longtime owner who died in February 2013.

“In conversations over the past few years, and knowing the many innovations he brought to the industry, a new generation of Lakers fans may not know or have never heard of Jerry Buss,” Jeanie Buss told USA TODAY Sports. Extensive interview. “So, it was clear that we wanted to tell our story. So it was seven years in the making. We had the right ingredients to make a compelling story.”

Directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day,” “The Equalizer,” “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”), the story begins when Buss buys the team in 1979 and immediately sets out to return the Lakers to a championship.

The documentary highlights how the “Showtime” Lakers were built, the family feud for control of the team, Jerry Buss’s relationship with Magic Johnson and the near-buyout of the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. (His playboy lifestyle led to his failure to make the buyout. Jerry Jones’ front team eventually did.)

“My dad lived a very loud, open-book life. And didn’t apologize for it. It was a family business. So people could tell the family aspect of it,” Jeanie Buss said. “We’re a family known in the media. It’s too much.”

Buss says there aren’t many surprises in the documentary that hardcore fans won’t know about.

“Everybody knows victory and defeat. Everyone knows the trades and signings of free agents. I think people are eager to understand my differences with my brother. There is nothing to hide or keep secret. I think people don’t understand. I have a great relationship with (longtime friend and mentor) Linda Rambis or (former head coach) Phil Jackson.”

Lakers content has filled the airwaves over the past year, with the Apple TV+ series “They Call Me Magic” most people focusing on when Johnson was drafted No. 1 overall in 1979.

But Buss actually had some control over the content of this documentary, unlike what happened in “Winning Time,” the HBO-helmed series based on the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” By Jeff Perlman.

The series was heavily criticized for taking liberties in its depictions. Buss had no issues with “Legacy” as she was one of several executive producers on the project.

When Buss is asked about the last three years of her life, she pauses. Highlights include the franchise winning its 17th championship during the pandemic, missing the playoffs last season and the devastating loss of Kobe Bryant.

“It was really tough. Some high points and some low points I’ve never experienced,” she said.

“One of the things I learned through adversity when we faced the loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant was, ‘How are we going to play basketball?’ We come together and grieve together. That’s what ‘Lakers Nation’ does. That’s the power of sports in our community.”

For Buss, 60, the Lakers’ future is about winning — and won’t settle for anything less.

“That’s what really caused the conflict between my brother and me,” she said.

Buss fired his brother Jim from his position as the team’s head of basketball operations in 2017, saying he was “totally unfit” to run the Lakers.

“The way he manages the team, we’re doing a good house at the bottom of the standings year after year,” she said. “That’s not the brand that Dr. (Jerry) Buss created. Nobody has a formula to win a championship, but you always stay relevant and be part of the conversation and give yourself a chance to win.”

Last year the Lakers finished 33-49 and failed to make the playoffs, despite having perennial All-Stars in LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. But those three played a total of 21 games together and couldn’t overcome injuries and inconsistency on the defensive end.

That led to the firing of coach Frank Vogel and the hiring of Darwin Hamm, who spent 11 seasons as an assistant with the Lakers (2011-13), Atlanta Hawks (2013-18) and Milwaukee Bucks (2018-22). The Lakers’ roster is also in flux, with Westbrook’s status and $44 million salary for 2022-23 still undecided. James signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension and the team acquired veteran guard Patrick Beverley this offseason.

“I’m not going to sit here and promise that we’re going to be part of the conversation, but that’s the expectation,” Buss said. “And we should all expect that because that’s the brand it’s built on.”

Although she was into basketball, Buss wasn’t sure what her own legacy would be, and she admitted that if she wasn’t a basketball executive she would either be in real estate or become a dog rescuer.

She thinks back to the team’s latest title win in 2020 and was hailed as the first female owner to win an NBA championship, and she can think about who will be the next woman to follow her lead.

“I don’t consider myself a role model, but when I was young and saw a woman in power, it made me think about what was possible instead of limiting myself and my options,” she says.

“But I want to see who’s next and that’s the exciting part for me.”