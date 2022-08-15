New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The debate over who is the greatest player in NBA history will last forever.

Is it Michael Jordan? LeBron James? Kobe Bryant? who else No one knows for sure that each player competed in three different eras. However, current Los Angeles Lakers team owner Gene Buss chose a side.

Buss appeared in the trailer for the next NBA 2K video game. The next iteration of the game will include a “Championship Edition” in which fans will be able to relive some of the highlights of Jordan’s career from college in North Carolina to the pros with the Chicago Bulls.

In one of the cut scenes, Buss can be heard saying Jordan is “the greatest of all time”.

A four-second clip of Buss planting his flag at the debate went viral over the weekend. NBA 2K23 will be released in a few weeks. The “Championship Edition” of the game will cost gamers $149.99. The “Michael Jordan Edition” costs $99.99. The standard game and WNBA Edition cost $69.99.

The GOAT debate is one of those perennial arguments, especially when it comes to the NBA.

Jordan finished with six championships and never lost in the NBA Finals. James has four NBA championships with three different teams – Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers. Bryant won five titles with the Lakers.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry could enter the conversation with another ring or two considering how his game has changed the entire NBA.