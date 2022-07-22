New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves Played in just one NBA season Appeared in 61 games for a 33-49 Lakers squad that missed the playoffs for the second time in four years.

Reaves earned the respect of his Los Angeles teammates, including LeBron James , Lakers fans on social media told Reaves that “something special is something special.”

But Reeves has a couple nicknames he’d like to shed.

Reeves, who wore No. 15, picked up the nicknames “AR-15” and “Hillbilly Cobb” in his first year in Los Angeles, nicknames he wants to move away from.

“I do not condone the gun violence around our country,” Reeves told ESPN. “But you can’t really control what [nickname] People will give it to you. I mean I didn’t come out and say my name. There are others like ‘Hillbilly Kobe,’ which isn’t the best thing about the situation with passing Kobe.”

Reaves is the second athlete to discuss moving away from the “AR-15” nickname after the University of Florida quarterback. Anthony Richardson distanced himself From the moniker last week after a wave of mass shootings in the US

“After discussions with my family and much thought, I have decided to no longer use the current clothing line logo, which includes the nickname ‘AR-15’ and the scope reticle, as part of my branding,” Richardson wrote on his website.

“Although a nickname is just a nickname and ‘AR-15’ represents my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand no longer be associated with a used assault rifle. Mass shootings, I do not condone in any way or form,” .

Reeves, who went undrafted out of the University of Oklahoma, he said Lakers fans are hopeful He will come up with a new nickname as he enters his second season in the NBA.

“I’m always open to new ideas,” Reeves said, according to ESPN. “Because there’s always something else that sticks out and is better than before. So I’m always open to new things and I’m always open to people really opening their brains and thinking of new things for me. Stuff helps us in branding situations and things like that.”

Reaves started 19 games for the 2021-2022 Lakers, averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.2 minutes per game.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report