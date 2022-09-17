New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Los Angeles Lakers are building their roster to return to the playoffs after missing out last season.

On Friday, they signed Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract.

Schroder spent the 2020-21 season with the Lakers, the year after they eliminated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

The 28-year-old gives some guard depth behind Russell Westbrook, who struggled last year, scoring just 18.5 points per game, his lowest mark since 2009-10.

Schroder has made the playoffs in seven of his nine NBA seasons.

In the ongoing EuroBasket tournament, Schröder is averaging 21.6 points and 7.3 assists per game. During his NBA career, he averaged 14.2 points and 4.7 assists in 26.5 minutes per contest.

During his short Laker tenure, he scored 15.4 points and dished out 5.8 assists per game.

Schroder signed a one-year contract with the Boston Celtics entering last season, but he was traded to the Houston Rockets near the NBA trade deadline. He played in just 15 games for the Rockets after a March shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

The deal is valued at $2.64 millionAccording to The Athletic.