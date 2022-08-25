New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Patrick Beverley Returning to Los Angeles According to ESPN, he was reportedly traded from the Utah Jazz to the Lakers.

The Lakers will send Tallen Horton-Tucker and guard Stanley Johnson to Utah in exchange for the troublesome guard.

Beverley played the 2021–2022 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is a part A Timberwolves squad that made the playoffs Just the second time in 18 seasons.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren to miss entire NBA season with foot injury

Beverley was traded to the Jazz in the offseason as part of a three-way return package Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert

He returns to LA after spending four seasons with the Clippers from 2017-2021. Beverley helped the organization bridge the Chris Paul-Blake Griffin and Kawhi Leonard-Paul George eras. He is known as the top defender in the NBA as well as an all-time annoyance.

Will join him Lakers guard Russell Westbrook He shared a long history with them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In 2013, Beverley went on a steal as a member of the Houston Rockets, colliding with Westbrook’s knee and injuring him in the process. Last season, Beverley insulted Westbrook during the Timberwolves’ win over the Lakers in March.

Now, the two will be teammates as the Lakers try to rebound after a disappointing season.

Horton-Tucker was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 131 games in LA.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I feel like every situation I’ve been in is almost a learning experience,” Horton-Tucker said after the season, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Obviously I’m better with the ball in my hands, and I feel like I’ve had success with that, but learning to play with the stars is the most important thing, and I’ve got to come.” They wanted it, so that’s it.”