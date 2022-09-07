New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Country music star Lainey Wilson led the way as of Wednesday Country Music Association Awards Nominations.

This year marks the first year that Wilson has been nominated, and she received a nod in six categories, including Album of the Year, Female Vocalist and Song of the Year.

She is also up for New Artiste of the Year, Music Video and Musical Event.

“This is the first time I’ve been invited to the CMA Awards and what a wonderful invitation,” Wilson said in a statement. “It’s been a very challenging but beautiful journey so far and seeing how much the country music community and incredible fans have embraced me and my music has been such a blessing.”

“I’m so grateful for this moment.”

Wilson is the fourth artist in CMA Awards history to receive six nods in the first year of being nominated. Other singers include Glenn Campbell, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves.

Miranda Lambert Extends her reign as the most nominated woman in CMA Awards history. Currently she has been nominated 61 times.

She is behind only George Strait and Alan Jackson in most nominations. She earned her 16th consecutive nomination as a female vocalist, also a record. She was also nominated for Album of the Year for “Palomino,” which she co-produced.

Joining Lambert and Wilson in the Album of the Year category are Luke Combs for his record “Growin’ Up,” Maren Morris for “Humble Quest” and Old Dominion for “Time, Tequila & Therapy.” Eric Church joins Combs, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Cody Johnson in the Male Vocalist of the Year category.

Lambert was also nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

“Music has been the driving force of my life since I started chasing this dream at age 17, and what I’ve learned since then is that music is what makes people do it,” Lambert said in a statement. “None of this would matter without the songwriters who pour their hearts out with me, the co-producers who bring our words to life, and — most importantly — the fans who find themselves in those words.”

She joined by ruling Combs is the CMA Entertainer of the Year, Wallen, Carrie Underwood, and Stapleton. This is the first time Wallen has been nominated in this category.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.